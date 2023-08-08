Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur: Head To Head, Preview, Time, Where To Watch
Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur will face off in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11.30 pm Indian Standard Time at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium) in Barcelona. The match is the traditional curtain-raiser for the new La Liga and Premier League seasons.
We are hours away from our debut at the Estadi OlÃmpic!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2023
Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur: Where To Watch
You can live stream Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur on www.fcbarcelona.com. The match will be also available on Spursplay if you have subscribed to it. Additionally, you can catch the live update on their respective social media pages.
Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys ð— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 8, 2023
Watch tonight's fixture against Barcelona live on SPURSPLAY! ð¤©
Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur: Head to Head
Barcelona have a better head-to-head record against Tottenham Hotspur in official European games. Barcelona have won two of the four matches. The other two matches ended in draws. Barcelona last played with Spurs in a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 group stage clash at the Camp Nou.
See you soon, Barcelona ð pic.twitter.com/hzP4Ynq7p0— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 8, 2023
Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview
In Barcelona, Ilkay Gundogan's availability remains a question mark as he heals from an adductor problem. This issue also kept him out of the friendly match against Milan. The recent addition to the team Inigo Martinez is also in the midst of recovering from a foot injury, potentially delaying his availability for the season's kick-off.
Barcelona's head coach, Xavi, has additional concerns with Gavi and Andreas Christensen, both of whom are in the healing phase from their respective injuries.
In Tottenham, Postecoglou is grappling with the unavailability of several players due to injuries. Among them are Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil, and Richarlison, all of whom have been sidelined because of health concerns. Despite these challenges, there is an expectation that Richarlison may heal in time for the upcoming trip to Spain.