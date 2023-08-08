Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur: Head To Head, Preview, Time, Where To Watch

In Barcelona, Ilkay Gundogan's availability remains a question mark as he heals from an adductor problem. This issue also kept him out of the friendly match against Milan. The recent addition to the team Inigo Martinez is also in the midst of recovering from a foot injury, potentially delaying his availability for the season's kick-off.

Barcelona's head coach, Xavi, has additional concerns with Gavi and Andreas Christensen, both of whom are in the healing phase from their respective injuries.

In Tottenham, Postecoglou is grappling with the unavailability of several players due to injuries. Among them are Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil, and Richarlison, all of whom have been sidelined because of health concerns. Despite these challenges, there is an expectation that Richarlison may heal in time for the upcoming trip to Spain.