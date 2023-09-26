Bangladesh World Cup Squad Announced; Here Are The 15 Players Who Will Travel To India
All 10 teams participating in the ICC CWC 2023 have now announced their 15-man squad for the ODI tournament in India next month.
Cricket World Cup 2023: The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday announced the 15-member squad that will participate in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be held in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023.
Tamim Iqbal has been left out of the 15-man squad which will travel to India tomorrow. Tamin was playing his first ODI series after coming out of retirement but despite making a comeback in the New Zealand ODI series he still faced discomfort with the injury he was carrying.
Shakib Al Hasan will lead the side whereas Najmul Shanto will be the vice captain of the side.
With this announcement, all 10 teams participating in the ICC World Cup 2023 have announced their 15-player squad for the ODI World Cup starting next month.
Bangladesh were the only team who were left to announce their squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. BCB has informed via X (formerly Twitter) that the World Cup squad will be revealed after the conclusion of their match against New Zealand. Sri Lanka were another team who were left to announce their world cup squad and had announced their 15-man Cricket World Cup squad hours before this announcement.
Bangladesh Squad For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Bangladesh Squad: Shakib al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
Introducing the men in Green and Red for theÂ WorldÂ Cup. ð§ð©ð#BCB | #Cricket | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/dVy9s4FijA— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 26, 2023
As per the rules set by ICC, all ten teams are required to announce their 15-player squads before September 28. Any replacements after this date will only be authorized post approval from the ICC board.
Bangladesh will begin their ODI World Cup campaign by playing two warm-up games, one against Sri Lanka on September 29 and another against England on October 2 before their tournament opener against the Afghanistan on Saturday, October 7.