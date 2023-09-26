Bangladesh World Cup Squad Announced; Here Are The 15 Players Who Will Travel To India

Cricket World Cup 2023: The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday announced the 15-member squad that will participate in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be held in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023.

Tamim Iqbal has been left out of the 15-man squad which will travel to India tomorrow. Tamin was playing his first ODI series after coming out of retirement but despite making a comeback in the New Zealand ODI series he still faced discomfort with the injury he was carrying.

Shakib Al Hasan will lead the side whereas Najmul Shanto will be the vice captain of the side.

With this announcement, all 10 teams participating in the ICC World Cup 2023 have announced their 15-player squad for the ODI World Cup starting next month.

Bangladesh were the only team who were left to announce their squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. BCB has informed via X (formerly Twitter) that the World Cup squad will be revealed after the conclusion of their match against New Zealand. Sri Lanka were another team who were left to announce their world cup squad and had announced their 15-man Cricket World Cup squad hours before this announcement.