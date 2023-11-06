Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN vs SL World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in the 38th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 on Monday. The BAN vs SL match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from 2 PM IST onwards.

Ahead of the match, Sri Lanka cricket board was sacked by the government in the aftermath of the national team's heavy defeat to hosts India in the ongoing World Cup.

The action followed a public outcry and calls by Ranasinghe to Shammi Silva-led SLC to resign after Sri Lanka's 302-run to India in Mumbai on November 2.

Since the defeat, several demonstrations were organised opposite the SLC premises, demanding the resignation of the Silva administration.

Sri Lanka is placed seventh on the ICC World Cup 2023 points table with four points in seven matches. They will look to hold on to the position to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Sri Lanka's semifinal hopes are hanging by a thread, depending more on mathematics and luck than performance.

Bangladesh, on the other side became the first team to be officially knocked out of the tournament. They have just one victory to their name in the seven matches they have played.

Sri Lanka have an overwhelming 42-9 record against Bangladesh in 53 ODIs but the Tigers defeated the Islanders in the warm-up game ahead of the World Cup and will take inspiration from that win.

While injuries have been an issue, Lankan players have also faltered against high-quality opponents and Bangladesh will have to produce a superlative performance to exploit their weakness.

Bangladesh batters have not been able to build partnerships, while the bowlers too have failed to stop the run flow or take wickets, leaving even skipper Shakib Al Hasan bereft of any answers.