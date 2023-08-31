Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Match Time, Head-To-Head ODI Stats And How To Watch

Asia Cup 2023: The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 tournament which began on Wednesday saw Pakistan register a huge win over tournament debutants Nepal.

Pakistan who opted to bat first after winning the toss posted a score of 342-6 in their allotted 50 overs. Pakistan captain Babar Azam was the mainstay of their innings but he was ably supported by Iftikhar Ahmed who also hammered a ton in just 66 balls. Azam went on to score 151 runs in 131 balls whereas Iftikhar remained not out on 109 runs.

The massive partnership of 214 runs between Babar and Iftikhar was the highest partnership for 4th wicket or below for Pakistan in ODIs.



All eyes now turn to group B where the 2nd game of the Asia Cup 2023 will see Bangladesh taking on Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka, as the Asia Cup 2023 is being hosted in a hybrid model by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh, who currently rank 7th in the ICC ODI rankings was involved in a bilateral series (3 ODIs, 2 T20Is) with Afghanistan in July. The Afghans got the better of the host nation and won the ODI series 2-1.

On the other hand, the hosts Sri Lanka who rank one place below their opponents in 9th in the ICC ODI rankings played their last ODI match on July 9 which was the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Sri Lanka won that game comprehensively by 128 runs.