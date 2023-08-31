Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Match Time, Head-To-Head ODI Stats And How To Watch
Get all the latest updates on the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament.
Asia Cup 2023: The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 tournament which began on Wednesday saw Pakistan register a huge win over tournament debutants Nepal.
Pakistan who opted to bat first after winning the toss posted a score of 342-6 in their allotted 50 overs. Pakistan captain Babar Azam was the mainstay of their innings but he was ably supported by Iftikhar Ahmed who also hammered a ton in just 66 balls. Azam went on to score 151 runs in 131 balls whereas Iftikhar remained not out on 109 runs.
The massive partnership of 214 runs between Babar and Iftikhar was the highest partnership for 4th wicket or below for Pakistan in ODIs.
All eyes now turn to group B where the 2nd game of the Asia Cup 2023 will see Bangladesh taking on Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka, as the Asia Cup 2023 is being hosted in a hybrid model by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh, who currently rank 7th in the ICC ODI rankings was involved in a bilateral series (3 ODIs, 2 T20Is) with Afghanistan in July. The Afghans got the better of the host nation and won the ODI series 2-1.
On the other hand, the hosts Sri Lanka who rank one place below their opponents in 9th in the ICC ODI rankings played their last ODI match on July 9 which was the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Sri Lanka won that game comprehensively by 128 runs.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Match Time
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match of Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled for Thursday, August 31. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: H2H Record
Matches played: 51
Sri Lanka won: 40
Bangladesh won: 9
No Result: 2
In the 51 ODI matches played so far, Sri Lanka has dominated the Bangladesh side by winning 82% of the games played between them.
The last time both these sides met in an ODI match was way back in May 2021 when Sri Lanka toured Bangladesh. Sri Lanka won the final game of the ODI series comprehensively by 97 runs. Two of the nine victories for Bangladesh came from the same tour.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Playing XI
Sri Lankan side arrived into this tournament with a host of injuries which ruled out some key players for the Asia Cup. Wanindu Hasaranga who was the star of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 tournament as well as the Lanka Premier League is recovering from a strain in his thigh and will be one of the top players missing due to injury. Pacers Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara are also missing from the squad due to injuries. Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan were late inclusions in the squad to replace the injured players. Kusal Perera also finds himself in the Asia Cup squad.
Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Binura Fernando
Bangladesh on the other hand have no such injury concerns apart from Litton Das who was ruled out with an illness. Anamul Haque was later added as his replacement.
Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Tanzid Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Nazmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match On TV
Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2023. Fans can tune in to Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu & Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels in India to catch all the live action of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match.
Where To Watch The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match Online
Disney+Hotstar will live stream the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match in India for free.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: ODI Sqauds
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.