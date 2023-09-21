Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN vs NZ ODI Series Live On TV And Online?

Bangladesh will host New Zealand for a 3-match ODI series starting Thursday. The series will be the dress rehearsal for the two teams ahead of the World Cup in India.

The World Cup begins with last edition's runners-up New Zealand taking on defending champions England in Ahmedabad in a repeat of the 2019 final.

Bangladesh begin their World Cup journey against Afghanistan on October 7 in Dharamsala.

This is the first time in 10 years that New Zealand are touring Bangladesh for a full series. The Test series will be played in November-December as part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The Black Caps last toured the country in 2013 for a full series. The two-match Test series was drawn, while Bangladesh secured a 3-0 win in the three-match ODI series. The Kiwis ended their tour, winning the one-off T20I.

New Zealand will be led by Lockie Ferguson while Bangladesh will be led by Liton Das. Both the teams have decided to rest many of their senior players ahead of the mega tournament next month.

Experienced players Tamil Iqbal and Mahmudullah have been recalled for the ODI series while Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and others have been rested.

On the other side, only five New Zealand players who are part of the World Cup Squad will play this series.

According to ESPNcricinfo, New Zealand haven't beaten Bangladesh in Bangladesh in 13 years. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming BAN vs NZ ODI series.