Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Live On TV And Online?
New Zealand are 1-0 up in the series after they defeated the hosts by 86 runs on Saturday.
BAN vs NZ ODI Series 2023: Bangladesh will face New Zealand in the third and final match of the ODI series on Tuesday.
New Zealand are 1-0 up in the series after they defeated the hosts by 86 runs on Saturday. The first ODI of the series was officially called off due to rain on Thursday.
In the second ODI, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first. They were bowled out for 254 in 49.2 overs with Tom Blundell being the top scorer with 68 runs. There were vital contributions from Henry Nicholls (49 runs) and Ish Sodhi (35 runs).
Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan picked 3 wickets each while giving away 46 and 45 runs respectively.
While chasing 255, Bangladesh got off to a poor start as they kept losing wickets at the top. Only Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah managed to score more than 40 runs while other batters fell cheaply. They were eventually bowled out for 168 in 41.1 overs
Ish Sodhi was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 6-wicket haul and his contribution with the bat down the order.
Bangladesh has a chance to level the series on Tuesday and New Zealand has the chance to beat the hosts in their own backyard for the first time in 13 years.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Date, Time And Venue
The third BAN vs NZ ODI will be played on Tuesday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from 1:30 PM IST onwards.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI : Live Telecast And TV Channel
The BAN vs NZ ODI series will not be televised in India. Cricket fans in Bangladesh can watch the match live on Gazi TV, T-Sports and Rabbithole.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Details
The BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board have added pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed and batter Afif Hossain to the squad for Tuesday's third and final match of the series against New Zealand. Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who was originally picked for the third game, is unavailable for the match, the BCB said in a statement.
Bangladesh Squad For 3rd ODI vs New Zealand
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Afif Hossain.
New Zealand Squad For 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh
Finn Allen, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson (c), Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver, Adam Milne, Dean Foxcroft.