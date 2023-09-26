Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Live On TV And Online?

BAN vs NZ ODI Series 2023: Bangladesh will face New Zealand in the third and final match of the ODI series on Tuesday.

New Zealand are 1-0 up in the series after they defeated the hosts by 86 runs on Saturday. The first ODI of the series was officially called off due to rain on Thursday.

In the second ODI, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first. They were bowled out for 254 in 49.2 overs with Tom Blundell being the top scorer with 68 runs. There were vital contributions from Henry Nicholls (49 runs) and Ish Sodhi (35 runs).

Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan picked 3 wickets each while giving away 46 and 45 runs respectively.

While chasing 255, Bangladesh got off to a poor start as they kept losing wickets at the top. Only Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah managed to score more than 40 runs while other batters fell cheaply. They were eventually bowled out for 168 in 41.1 overs

Ish Sodhi was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 6-wicket haul and his contribution with the bat down the order.

Bangladesh has a chance to level the series on Tuesday and New Zealand has the chance to beat the hosts in their own backyard for the first time in 13 years.