Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online?
Bangladesh will face New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday.
The first ODI of the series was officially called off due to rain on Thursday. Bangladesh won the toss in Dhaka and chose to bowl first.
In the 33.4 overs Bangladesh bowled, their bowlers were disciplined and did not allow New Zealand batters to score easy runs. New Zealand were at 136-5 when rain stopped the match. Will Young was their highest run getter scoring 58 off 91 balls.
Mustafizur Rahman was impressive with the ball as he took three wickets in the seven overs he bowled while giving away only 27 runs.
According to the weather forecast portal AccuWeather, there is a 78% probability of precipitation in Dhaka this afternoon. In case of rain interruption, cricket fans will hope that a 20 over match takes happens on Saturday.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Date, Time And Venue
The second BAN vs NZ ODI will be played on September 23 from 1:30 PM IST onwards at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Live Telecast And TV Channel
The BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI will not be televised in India. Viewers in Bangladesh can watch the match live on Gazi TV, T-Sports and Rabbithole.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Details
The second BAN vs NZ ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
Bangladesh ODI Squad Against New Zealand
Squad (for second ODI): Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud.
New Zealand ODI Squad Against Bangladesh
Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Blair Tickner.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh along with Sri Lanka are the only teams remaining to announce their provisional squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.
According to International Cricket Counil, all teams must finalise their 15-player squads prior to September 28, with any replacements after this date requiring approval from the ICC.
Bangadesh will be led by veteran all rounder Shakib Al Hasan and they will begin their World Cup campaign on October 7 against Afghanistan in Dharamsala.
New Zealand will begin their campaign on October 5 when they take on defending World Cup champions England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.