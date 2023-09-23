Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online?

Bangladesh will face New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday.

The first ODI of the series was officially called off due to rain on Thursday. Bangladesh won the toss in Dhaka and chose to bowl first.

In the 33.4 overs Bangladesh bowled, their bowlers were disciplined and did not allow New Zealand batters to score easy runs. New Zealand were at 136-5 when rain stopped the match. Will Young was their highest run getter scoring 58 off 91 balls.

Mustafizur Rahman was impressive with the ball as he took three wickets in the seven overs he bowled while giving away only 27 runs.

According to the weather forecast portal AccuWeather, there is a 78% probability of precipitation in Dhaka this afternoon. In case of rain interruption, cricket fans will hope that a 20 over match takes happens on Saturday.