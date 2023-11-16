Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs SA World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Match?
ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semi-Final: The winner of this match will face India in the final on November 19.
South Africa will face Australia in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Thursday. The match is set to take place at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata from 2 PM IST onwards and the winner will face India in the final on Sunday.
Lance Klusener on his haunches at Edgbaston and a completely shattered AB de Villiers in Auckland are some of the most poignant pictures of South Africa's World Cup semi-final heartbreaks but come Thursday, Temba Bavuma's warriors would be determined to shed their eternal chokers tag against five-time champions Australia.
Any South African cricketer worth his salt hates the 'C' word while Australia as legacy champions of the ODI global meet would like to rub it in, in the best possible manner they can.
When it comes to the 50-over World Cup, Australia evoke a sense of fear and anxiety among their rivals, having won five of the 12 titles so far -- of which four have come in the last six editions -- as they are known for thriving in big moments.
It's been the opposite story for South Africa who have reached the semi-finals four times from nine editions, but it's always been a tale of being so-near-yet-so-far.
Temba Bavuma was aware that Australia are not a 'Mickey Mouse' team, but the South African captain on Wednesday sounded confident of his side’s ability to defeat the five-time champions and end the Proteas' World Cup semifinals jinx.
“You know, we're not coming up against a Mickey Mouse team. Australia have a lot of experience and confidence in knockout games, so we've got to respect that,” Bavuma said.
Backed by some powerful batting performances, South Africa have been impressive in the league phase, but Bavuma said the semifinal would be a different ball game.
On the other side, Australia skipper Pat Cummins said they are never 'weighed down' by history and will stick to basics against South Africa in the semi-final.
"Yeah, I don't think it counts for too much. You know, obviously you start from scratch every time you play," Cummins said on the eve of their match.
"They're a team we've played quite a lot and know quite well. But as you said, this week it's probably going to be quite different to say the South African series that we just played against them a couple of months ago."
"We've got a lot of guys that have been in this situation before that have won one day World Cup, T20 World Cup, various other tournaments in big moments. So, I think that really helps," he said.
World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa Team News
Glenn Maxwell, whose thunderous knock against Afghanistan acquired the status of an epic, is on the mend and is available for the World Cup semifinal against South Africa, Australia skipper Pat Cummins said on Wednesday.
Showing incredible will-power, Maxwell had battled severe and multiple cramps in his body to conjure up a magical unbeaten double century to take Australia past the finish line.
Maxwell needed time to recover and had missed Australia's last match against Bangladesh on November 11 in Pune.
Bavuma had a hamstring issue during their last match against Afghanistan and the skipper said he's still not 100% fit for the semifinal.
"Physically, I feel alright, obviously not 100%. I can't tell you medically, but I think for me from a feeling point of view, that's what I can attest to,” he said.
Bavuma, however, said he's confident of making the playing 11. “I'm quite confident, but I mean, it's not a unilateral decision that will be made. In a state of mind, obviously a bit nervous about the game,” he said.
World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa Live Telecast Details
The AUS vs SA World Cup 2023 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming Details
Disney+ Hotstar will livestream the Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2023 semi-final match on its app and website.
World Cup 2023: How To Watch AUS vs SA In Australia And South Africa?
Cricket fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Sports and Kayo. SuperSport and its app will broadcast the match in South Africa and to the 52 Sub-Saharan Africa territories.
Australia's Predicted Playing XI
Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
South Africa's Predicted Playing XI
Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
(With PTI inputs)