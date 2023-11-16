Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs SA World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Match?

South Africa will face Australia in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Thursday. The match is set to take place at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata from 2 PM IST onwards and the winner will face India in the final on Sunday.

Lance Klusener on his haunches at Edgbaston and a completely shattered AB de Villiers in Auckland are some of the most poignant pictures of South Africa's World Cup semi-final heartbreaks but come Thursday, Temba Bavuma's warriors would be determined to shed their eternal chokers tag against five-time champions Australia.

Any South African cricketer worth his salt hates the 'C' word while Australia as legacy champions of the ODI global meet would like to rub it in, in the best possible manner they can.

When it comes to the 50-over World Cup, Australia evoke a sense of fear and anxiety among their rivals, having won five of the 12 titles so far -- of which four have come in the last six editions -- as they are known for thriving in big moments.

It's been the opposite story for South Africa who have reached the semi-finals four times from nine editions, but it's always been a tale of being so-near-yet-so-far.

Temba Bavuma was aware that Australia are not a 'Mickey Mouse' team, but the South African captain on Wednesday sounded confident of his side’s ability to defeat the five-time champions and end the Proteas' World Cup semifinals jinx.

“You know, we're not coming up against a Mickey Mouse team. Australia have a lot of experience and confidence in knockout games, so we've got to respect that,” Bavuma said.

Backed by some powerful batting performances, South Africa have been impressive in the league phase, but Bavuma said the semifinal would be a different ball game.

On the other side, Australia skipper Pat Cummins said they are never 'weighed down' by history and will stick to basics against South Africa in the semi-final.

"Yeah, I don't think it counts for too much. You know, obviously you start from scratch every time you play," Cummins said on the eve of their match.

"They're a team we've played quite a lot and know quite well. But as you said, this week it's probably going to be quite different to say the South African series that we just played against them a couple of months ago."

"We've got a lot of guys that have been in this situation before that have won one day World Cup, T20 World Cup, various other tournaments in big moments. So, I think that really helps," he said.