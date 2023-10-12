Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs SA World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?

Five-time World Cup winners Australia will take on South Africa in the 10th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday.

Australia are coming into this match after losing their tournament opener against India by six wickets. The Australian team is likely to bring in a fit-again all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to bolster its batting line-up against a rampaging South Africa.

It is not so much the defeat, but the manner in which Australia lost the game that will certainly be a headache for the team management .

The batting lacked aggression. Apart from David Warner and Steve Smith, no one breached the 30-run mark as they once again lost wickets in clutches.

The Australians struggled against India's quality spin attack on a slow Chepauk turner and the lack of a second frontline spinner also compounded their problems. Adam Zampa was the only option they had since Glenn Maxwell is only a part-timer.

According to news agency PTI, Stoinis has recovered from his hamstring injury and looks set to replace Cameron Green. The all-rounder is a proven match-winner and is also familiar with the ground, having played for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

South African team, on the other hand will head into the contest, high on confidence, having thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their opener.

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock feels Australian batting unit's struggle against Indian spinners was an aberration considering the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner have clobbered slow bowlers around the park in the Indian Premier League.

De Kock added that the selectors are thinking about bolstering the South African lineup by adding wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in the playing XI alongside Keshav Maharaj but the uncertain nature of the newly-laid Ekana pitch is something to consider.

"Obviously it's been a thought, what the selectors are thinking, but I've also seen those same guys who struggled in the Australian team also destroy spinners in the IPL," De Kock said on the eve of the match against Australia.

"That was a spin-friendly wicket in Chennai. I think most other teams could have struggled because obviously, the Indians have got a really good spin bowling attack. I've played against a lot of these guys, guys like Warner, Smith, Marnus, Maxi, these guys really play spin really well in general," he said.

After facing flak during the IPL, the Ekana pitch was re-laid ahead of the World Cup. The renovated pitch is an unknown entity ahead of the match between Australia and South Africa.