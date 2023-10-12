Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs SA World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?
Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 10: Here's all you need to know about the Australia vs South Africa game on October 12.
Five-time World Cup winners Australia will take on South Africa in the 10th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday.
Australia are coming into this match after losing their tournament opener against India by six wickets. The Australian team is likely to bring in a fit-again all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to bolster its batting line-up against a rampaging South Africa.
It is not so much the defeat, but the manner in which Australia lost the game that will certainly be a headache for the team management .
The batting lacked aggression. Apart from David Warner and Steve Smith, no one breached the 30-run mark as they once again lost wickets in clutches.
The Australians struggled against India's quality spin attack on a slow Chepauk turner and the lack of a second frontline spinner also compounded their problems. Adam Zampa was the only option they had since Glenn Maxwell is only a part-timer.
According to news agency PTI, Stoinis has recovered from his hamstring injury and looks set to replace Cameron Green. The all-rounder is a proven match-winner and is also familiar with the ground, having played for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.
South African team, on the other hand will head into the contest, high on confidence, having thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their opener.
South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock feels Australian batting unit's struggle against Indian spinners was an aberration considering the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner have clobbered slow bowlers around the park in the Indian Premier League.
De Kock added that the selectors are thinking about bolstering the South African lineup by adding wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in the playing XI alongside Keshav Maharaj but the uncertain nature of the newly-laid Ekana pitch is something to consider.
"Obviously it's been a thought, what the selectors are thinking, but I've also seen those same guys who struggled in the Australian team also destroy spinners in the IPL," De Kock said on the eve of the match against Australia.
"That was a spin-friendly wicket in Chennai. I think most other teams could have struggled because obviously, the Indians have got a really good spin bowling attack. I've played against a lot of these guys, guys like Warner, Smith, Marnus, Maxi, these guys really play spin really well in general," he said.
After facing flak during the IPL, the Ekana pitch was re-laid ahead of the World Cup. The renovated pitch is an unknown entity ahead of the match between Australia and South Africa.
World Cup 2023, AUS vs SA: Date, Time And Venue
The AUS vs SA World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match starts at 2 PM IST.
Australia vs South Africa Head To Head In ODIs
Matches Played: 108, Won by Australia: 50, Won by South Africa: 54, No Result: 1, Tied: 3.
World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa Live Telecast Details
The AUS vs SA World Cup 2023 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming Details
The AUS vs SA World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
World Cup 2023: How To Watch AUS vs SA In Australia And South Africa?
SuperSport and its app will broadcast the match in South Africa and to the 52 Sub-Saharan Africa territories. Fox Sports and Kayo will be the home of Australian coverage along with select matches on Channel Nine and 9Now.
Australia's Likely Playing XI
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
South Africa's Likely Playing XI
Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
(With PTI inputs)