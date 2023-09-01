Australia Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Date, Time, How To Watch, H2H Record

Australia tour of South Africa, 2023: The World Test Champions Australia resumed their T20 campaign with an effortless 111-run win against South Africa in Kingsmead, Durban.

Australia who are on a 3 T20 and 5 ODI match tour of South Africa are playing their first competitive series after the recent thrilling Ashes Test series which took place in England and concluded on July 27.

South Africa was playing their first competitive tournament after the ODI series against the Netherlands which saw the SA team register a couple of convincing wins against the Dutch side.

Both Australia and South Africa have rested their experienced campaigners for the upcoming ODI series, in a build-up to the ICC Cricket World Cup in India in the month of October.

Australia has Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell all sidelined from this tour for various reasons.

South Africa's experienced campaigners are Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada who have all been rested for the T20 series.