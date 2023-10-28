Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs NZ World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?

Australia will face New Zealand in the 27th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Saturday. The AUS vs NZ match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala from 2 PM IST onwards.

Australia are placed fourth on the points table with six points in five matches while New Zealand are third with four wins in five matches.

The Pat Cummins-led team will look to maintain their winning momentum and extend their dominant record against New Zealand in the World Cup, when the Trans-Tasman rivals face each other.

Australia bounced back from a poor start -- defeats against hosts India and South Africa -- with three wins on the trot, including a record 309-run thumping of the Netherlands in their last outing to sound warning bells to their opponents.

Even though New Zealand have been one of the top teams in the competition, their ordinary bilateral ODI and World Cup against Australia makes Cummins and Co the favourites.

With eight wins and three losses in 11 matches in World Cups so far and overall 95 wins and 39 losses in 141 ODIs, Australia have historically been the better team in the Trans-Tasman rivalry.

Travis Head is back from an injury lay-off and after missing the contest against the Netherlands, the swashbuckling opener would be expected to return to the playing eleven. However, it remains to be seen how Australia manage juggling between players while ensuring the right balance.

On the other hand, New Zealand's winning run ended when India handed them a four-wicket defeat in Dharamshala last Sunday, but the Kiwis will still be confident about their style of play as they have a better understanding of the conditions having spent a considerable time in Himachal Pradesh.

Adapting to the varied Indian conditions has been spoken about extensively in this World Cup and New Zealand and South Africa, of course apart from India, are perhaps the only two teams who have not only managed to do that but also have learned to get their best out on the park in terms of team combinations.

New Zealand will hope for better returns from Devon Conway (249 runs), who has gone quiet since his 152 not out against England in the tournament opener.

