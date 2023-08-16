Australia vs England, FIFA Women's World Cup Semi-Final: Live Streaming, Playing XI, How To Watch

Host nation Australia will take on three-time semi-finalists England in the second crucial semi-final of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on August 16 at the Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia.

Australia have reached the semi-final stage of this World Cup tournament for the very first time. In doing so, they have become the second host nation to reach the semi-final stages after the United States Of America did a double in 1999 and 2003.

England on the other hand will be playing their third consecutive semi-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup tournament. Unfortunately, on both the previous occasions they could not progress further to the finals after losing out to Japan and USA respectively.

The last time these two sides met was in a friendly encounter on April 12, 2023 when Australia won 2-0.

Australia vs England match-up

Australia come into the semi-finals after a nail-biting fixture against France which saw the match go into extra time and with both sides failing to score any goals the game eventually was decided on penalties. Australia held their nerve and won the quarter-finals by 7-6 on penalties. Australia's Cortnee Vine scored the last penalty which was then followed by a miss by France's Vicki Bècho, which sent Australia into the semis.