Australia vs England, FIFA Women's World Cup Semi-Final: Live Streaming, Playing XI, How To Watch
Australia looks to make history as they take on England for a spot in the final.
Host nation Australia will take on three-time semi-finalists England in the second crucial semi-final of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on August 16 at the Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia.
Australia have reached the semi-final stage of this World Cup tournament for the very first time. In doing so, they have become the second host nation to reach the semi-final stages after the United States Of America did a double in 1999 and 2003.
England on the other hand will be playing their third consecutive semi-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup tournament. Unfortunately, on both the previous occasions they could not progress further to the finals after losing out to Japan and USA respectively.
The last time these two sides met was in a friendly encounter on April 12, 2023 when Australia won 2-0.
Australia vs England match-up
Australia come into the semi-finals after a nail-biting fixture against France which saw the match go into extra time and with both sides failing to score any goals the game eventually was decided on penalties. Australia held their nerve and won the quarter-finals by 7-6 on penalties. Australia's Cortnee Vine scored the last penalty which was then followed by a miss by France's Vicki Bècho, which sent Australia into the semis.
England on the other hand come into this game after a narrow escape against Colombia which saw the latter score first before the Lionesses fought back to secure a 2-1 victory to march into the semi-finals. England heads into this fixture as one of the clear favorites but the host nation might have a big say in the result considering the home support they will receive during this match.
Australia Women vs England Women Head-To-Head Records
Matches Played: 5
England won: 2
Australia won: 2
Draw: 1
Both teams head into this fixture with equal number of matches won. The recent game was the international friendly in April 2023 which Australia won by 2-0.
Last time England won against Australia was in October 2015 when they won the game by 1-0.
Australia vs England, FIFA Women's World Cup: Starting XI
Australia starting XI: Arnold, Carpenter, Hunt, Polkinghorne, Catley, Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord, Fowler, Kerr.
England starting XI: Earps, Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Carter, Daly, Stanway, Walsh, Toone, Hemp, Russo.
Australia Subs: Williams, Micah, Nevin, Luik, Vine, Wheeler, Chidiac, Van Egmond, Yallop, Simon, Grant.
England Subs: Hampton, Roebuck, Charles, Nobbs, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Coombs, Kelly, England, Zelem, Robinson.
Where To Watch Australia vs England Semi-Final Of FIFA World Cup 2023 On TV
The live telecast of the FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match between Australia and England will be available live on DD Sports.
Where To Watch Australia vs England Semi-Final Of FIFA World Cup 2023 Online
The live streaming of the FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match between Australia and England will be available on the FanCode app and website.