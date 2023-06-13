2023 ICC WTC Final Champions Squad Signed Bat Released: Here's How Much It Costs!

On June 11, 2023, at the Kennington Oval in London, Australia clinched their first-ever ICC World Test Championship title by defeating India by 209 runs. This victory also marked a historic achievement as Australia became the first men's team to triumph in all major ICC tournaments. Prior to this, the Aussies had claimed the ODI World Cup in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. Additionally, they had secured consecutive victories in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009.

For India, this loss marked their fourth defeat in an ICC final since their last title win, the 2013 Champions Trophy held in England. India had previously finished as runners-up in the 2014 T20 World Cup, the 2017 Champions Trophy, and the previous edition of the World Test Championship in 2021, where they were bested by New Zealand.