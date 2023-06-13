2023 ICC WTC Final Champions Squad Signed Bat Released: Here's How Much It Costs!
The squad-signed bat is a tribute to Australia winning their maiden ICC WTC Final.
The International Cricket Council and Cricket Australia in association with Official Memorabilia have released the 2023 ICC WTC Final Champions Squad Signed Bat Display. The bat is a limited edition with only 100 up for sale. The squad signed bat is a tribute to Australia winning their maiden ICC WTC Final. The cost of the bat is $1,495.00 which is approximately Rs. 1.2 Lakh excluding delivery charges.
Here's a look at the Champions Squad Signed Bat
Get your hands on a slice of Australian cricket history!— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 12, 2023
Australia ICC WTC Squad Signed Bat: Important Details
Here are some details of the Australia ICC WTC Squad Signed Bat:
The commissioned bat is personally signed by all 15 members of Australia’s ICC WTC Final 2023 squad.
The display features detailed of the bat has innings-by-innings statistics from the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final along with action and celebration imagery from the match.
Each edition of the bat is accompanied by an individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity.
The bat is officially licensed and endorsed by the ICC and Cricket Australia.
Every edition has undergone an independent authentication by a-Tag, guaranteeing its integrity. The inclusion of a tamper-proof, uniquely numbered hologram is affixed to the display further adds to its security.
The approximate framed dimensions are 1000 x 350 mm.
The bats are expected to be dispatched from late July.
WTC Final 2023: Australia vs India
On June 11, 2023, at the Kennington Oval in London, Australia clinched their first-ever ICC World Test Championship title by defeating India by 209 runs. This victory also marked a historic achievement as Australia became the first men's team to triumph in all major ICC tournaments. Prior to this, the Aussies had claimed the ODI World Cup in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. Additionally, they had secured consecutive victories in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009.
For India, this loss marked their fourth defeat in an ICC final since their last title win, the 2013 Champions Trophy held in England. India had previously finished as runners-up in the 2014 T20 World Cup, the 2017 Champions Trophy, and the previous edition of the World Test Championship in 2021, where they were bested by New Zealand.