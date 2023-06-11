After Winning The World Test Championship, Here Is The List Of ICC Trophies Won By Australia
Australia beat India by 209 runs to clinch the WTC mace on June 11.
Australia were crowned Test champions after they defeated India by 209 runs in the World Test Championship Final.
By winning the WTC Final, Australia added the only missing silverware to their illustrious trophy cabinet.
List of ICC Trophies Won By Australian Men's Team
Australian Men's Cricket team has now won all the ICC tournaments (at least once) in all three (Test, T20, And ODI) formats of the game.
ODI Cricket World Cup
T20 World Cup
Champions Trophy
World Test Championship
With the World Test Championship title under their belt, Australia are now holders of 9 coveted ICC trophies.
ODI Cricket World Cup: 5 trophies
1987 Cricket World Cup
1999 Cricket World Cup
2003 Cricket World Cup
2007 Cricket World Cup
2015 Cricket World Cup
ICC Champions Trophy: 2 trophies
2006 Champions Trophy
2009 Champions Trophy
ICC T20 World Cup: 1 trophy
2021 ICC T20 World Cup
ICC World Test Championship: 1 trophy
2023 ICC World Test Championship
With 9 trophies, Australia are also way ahead of the chasing pack with only India and West Indies anyway closer to the Aussies with 5 ICC trophies each.
West Indies
Competitions: 1975 Cricket World Cup, 1979 Cricket World Cup, 2004 Champions Trophy, 2012 ICC T20 World Cup, 2016 ICC T20 World Cup
India
Competitions: 1983 Cricket World Cup, 2002 Champions Trophy, 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy
Now let's take a look at how Australia dominated world cricket and especially ICC tournaments starting from 1987.
ODI Cricket World Cup
1987 Cricket World Cup
Australia's dominance started in the 1980s when they won their first ICC trophy which was the 1987 ODI World Cup also known as the 1987 Reliance Cup. The final was held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata in India when they faced England in the finals.
After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Australia piled on 253 runs in 50 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. England was very much in the game till the last over but eventually Australia won this game by 7 runs.
David Boon was adjudged the Man of the Match for his contribution of 75 runs off 125 balls.
1999 Cricket World Cup
After a gap of 12 years, Australia won their 2nd ICC trophy when they beat Pakistan by 8 wickets at the final held at Lord's in London. This turned out to be one-sided affair after Pakistan was bowled out for just 132 runs and Australia chased it down in just 20 overs for a loss of just 2 wickets.
Shane Warne was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance where he picked up 4 wickets in 9 overs for just 33 runs.
2003 And 2007 World Cup
The 1999 World Cup was the first of many for Australian Cricket and also marked the beginning of sheer Australian dominance in World Cricket arena. By winning the 2003 and 2007 World Cups, Australia created history by winning a hat-trick of World Cups.
In 2003, it was the Ricky Ponting-led Australian side that blew away India by scoring a mammoth 359-2 score and bundling out India in just 234 runs to win the final by 125 runs.
In 2007, it was once again the Ricky Ponting-led Australian side that played Sri Lanka in the finals of the 2007 World Cup and won the match comfortably by 53 runs (D/L method).
2015 Cricket World Cup
After a brief hiatus, the Australian team came back to win the 2015 edition of the ODI World Cup. This time it was New Zealand who bore the brunt of the Australian dominance as the Aussies cruised to a 7-wicket victory.
Champions Trophy
2006 and 2009 Champions Trophy
In between their dominance in the ODI World Cup format, Australia also won two consecutive Champions trophies - one in 2006 and the next in 2009.
In 2006, Australia ended up beating West Indies in the finals held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Once again Australia won this game comfortably by winning the game by 8 wickets.
In 2009, Australia ended up beating New Zealand in the finals held at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Once again Australia won this game comfortably by winning the game by 6 wickets.
ICC T20 World Cup
The ICC T20 World Cup was one such tournament where Australia were finding it diffcult to make any inroads. The T20 version of the ICC tournament began in 2007 and it took Australia 14 years to clinch their first ICC T20 trophy, the 7th edition of the tournament.
Once again it was New Zealand who they faced in the finals of the 2021 edition of ICC T20 World Cup. And once again Australia came out on top with a comfortable 8 run victory over New Zealanders.
ICC World Test Championship
On June 11, Australia won the only remaining trophy which was missing from their elusive trophy cabinet - the WTC Mace.
WTC Final which began on June 7 saw Australia beat India by 209 runs. Travis Head who scored 163 runs off just 174 balls in the 1st innings of the match was adjudged the Man of the Match.