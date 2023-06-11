After Winning The World Test Championship, Here Is The List Of ICC Trophies Won By Australia

1987 Cricket World Cup

Australia's dominance started in the 1980s when they won their first ICC trophy which was the 1987 ODI World Cup also known as the 1987 Reliance Cup. The final was held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata in India when they faced England in the finals.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Australia piled on 253 runs in 50 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. England was very much in the game till the last over but eventually Australia won this game by 7 runs.

David Boon was adjudged the Man of the Match for his contribution of 75 runs off 125 balls.

1999 Cricket World Cup

After a gap of 12 years, Australia won their 2nd ICC trophy when they beat Pakistan by 8 wickets at the final held at Lord's in London. This turned out to be one-sided affair after Pakistan was bowled out for just 132 runs and Australia chased it down in just 20 overs for a loss of just 2 wickets.

Shane Warne was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance where he picked up 4 wickets in 9 overs for just 33 runs.

2003 And 2007 World Cup

The 1999 World Cup was the first of many for Australian Cricket and also marked the beginning of sheer Australian dominance in World Cricket arena. By winning the 2003 and 2007 World Cups, Australia created history by winning a hat-trick of World Cups.

In 2003, it was the Ricky Ponting-led Australian side that blew away India by scoring a mammoth 359-2 score and bundling out India in just 234 runs to win the final by 125 runs.

In 2007, it was once again the Ricky Ponting-led Australian side that played Sri Lanka in the finals of the 2007 World Cup and won the match comfortably by 53 runs (D/L method).

2015 Cricket World Cup

After a brief hiatus, the Australian team came back to win the 2015 edition of the ODI World Cup. This time it was New Zealand who bore the brunt of the Australian dominance as the Aussies cruised to a 7-wicket victory.