AUS vs SA 3rd T20I: Date, Time, How To Watch Australia vs South Africa T20 Match

Australia tour of South Africa, 2023: Despite playing their first T20 series after the 2022 T20 World Cup, Australia showed no sign of rustiness and have began their T20 campaign with a bang. The World Test Champions after winning the second T20 have ensured a series victory which can only be described as 'ruthless' considering the manner of victories achieved in the last two T20 games against the host South African team.

After registering a comprehensive 111 runs win in the first T20, captain Marsh decided to rest two debutants - Spencer and Sangha who had bowled excellently in that game. Adam Zampa and Jason Behrendorff were brought in as replacements. South Africa on the other hand brought in Bjorn Fortuin in place of Marco Jensen.

South Africa who were asked to bat first, started off well with Bavuma making the bulk of the scoring. SA raced on to 36/0 in 3 overs but were again undone by some quick wickets which saw them lose 4 wickets for just 10 runs. Captain Markram did steady the ship and solidified the middle-order with the help of his keeper-batsman Tristan Stubbs who together added a 50-run partnership to get SA to a respectable total. SA eventually went on to score 164 in their allotted 20 overs for a fall of 8 wickets. Aiden Markram was the top scorer with 49 runs in 38 balls. For Australia, it was their pace attack of Abbott, Ellis and Behrendorff who all picked by three wickets each.

In response, Australia began where they left off after their 1st T20 performance and hammered SA bowlers all across the park. Short did the bulk of the scoring during the initial period but then later it was the Mitch Marsh 'show' who scored his 2nd consecutive half-century while dismantling the bowling attack once again. Marsh hammered 79 runs off just 39 balls and remained unbeaten whereas Short scored 66 runs off just 30 balls to completely destroy the SA bowling attack. Australia chased down the target in just 14.5 overs at the loss of 2 wickets.

Post the match, captain Mitch Marsh expressed his joy and pride after leading Australia to a series victory in his 1st series as an Australian captain.

Australia will look for a complete whitewash whereas South Africa will look for a consolidated win when both these teams for the final T20. Here's all you need to know about the final t20 between SA and AUS.