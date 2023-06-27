Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Schedule, Teams, Where To Watch
The Asian Kabaddi Championship will have a total of 16 matches including the final. Here is the full schedule, timings, team etc
The 11th Asian Kabaddi Championship starts today, June 27 to June 30 in Busan. Apart from India, teams like Iran, South Korea, Japan and Sri Lanka will be participating in various events of the Asian Kabaddi Championship.
Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Events
The Asian Kabaddi Championship will have a total of 16 matches including the final. Here the full schedule: (All the timings are in Indian Standard Time).
Tuesday, June 27
Chinese Taipei vs Iran - 6:30 AM
Korea vs India - 10:30 AM
Japan vs Hong Kong - 11:30 AM
Chinese Taipei vs India - 12:30 PM
Wednesday, June 28
Hong Kong vs Iran - 6:30 AM
Korea vs Japan - 7:30 AM
Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong - 10:30 AM
Japan vs India - 11:30 AM
Korea vs Iran - 12:30 PM
Thursday, June 29
Chinese Taipei vs Japan - 6:30 AM
Korea vs Hong Kong - 7:30 AM
India vs Iran - 10:30 AM
Chinese Taipei vs Korea - 11:30 AM
Friday, June 30
Japan vs Iran - 6:30 AM
Hong Kong vs India - 7:30 AM
Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 final - 10:30 AM
Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Team India
The Indian kabaddi team will feature athletes like Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Sachin, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitin Rawal, Nitesh Kumar, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pawan Sehrawat. Vijay Malik, Shubham Shinde will be stand-by players:
The team for Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 are coached by Ashan Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar while the manager is Bhaskaran Edachery.
Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Where to watch
The Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will be live-streamed on the tournament’s official YouTube channel in India. The event will not be telecasted on any TV channel in India.