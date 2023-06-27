BQPrimeSportsAsian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Schedule, Teams, Where To Watch
Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Schedule, Teams, Where To Watch

The Asian Kabaddi Championship will have a total of 16 matches including the final. Here is the full schedule, timings, team etc

27 Jun 2023, 3:22 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Indian Kabaddi team in action in Asian Kabaddi Championships against Korea. Pic/Twitter</p></div>
The Indian Kabaddi team in action in Asian Kabaddi Championships against Korea. Pic/Twitter

The 11th Asian Kabaddi Championship starts today, June 27 to June 30 in Busan. Apart from India, teams like Iran, South Korea, Japan and Sri Lanka will be participating in various events of the Asian Kabaddi Championship.

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Events

The Asian Kabaddi Championship will have a total of 16 matches including the final. Here the full schedule: (All the timings are in Indian Standard Time).

Tuesday, June 27

Chinese Taipei vs Iran - 6:30 AM

Korea vs India - 10:30 AM

Japan vs Hong Kong - 11:30 AM

Chinese Taipei vs India - 12:30 PM

Wednesday, June 28

Hong Kong vs Iran - 6:30 AM

Korea vs Japan - 7:30 AM

Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong - 10:30 AM

Japan vs India - 11:30 AM

Korea vs Iran - 12:30 PM

Thursday, June 29

Chinese Taipei vs Japan - 6:30 AM

Korea vs Hong Kong - 7:30 AM

India vs Iran - 10:30 AM

Chinese Taipei vs Korea - 11:30 AM

Friday, June 30

Japan vs Iran - 6:30 AM

Hong Kong vs India - 7:30 AM

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 final - 10:30 AM

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Team India

The Indian kabaddi team will feature athletes like Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Sachin, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitin Rawal, Nitesh Kumar, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pawan Sehrawat. Vijay Malik, Shubham Shinde will be stand-by players:

The team for Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 are coached by Ashan Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar while the manager is Bhaskaran Edachery.

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Where to watch

The Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will be live-streamed on the tournament’s official YouTube channel in India. The event will not be telecasted on any TV channel in India.

