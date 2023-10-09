Asian Games 2023: PM Modi To Interact With Indian Athletes On October 10; Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with and address the contingent of Indian athletes who participated in the Asian Games 2023 at around 4:30 PM on Tuesday at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the programme is an endeavour by the PM Modi to congratulate the athletes for their outstanding achievement at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou and to motivate them for future competitions.

India won a total of 107 medals, including 28 gold medals in Asian Games 2023. This is India's best performance in the Asian Games in terms of total number of medals won.

The program will be attended by the athletes of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games, their coaches, officials from the Indian Olympic Association, representatives of National Sports Federations, along with officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the statement said.

On Sunday, PM Modi hailed as 'historic achievement' Indian athletes winning the highest-ever total of 107 medals at the Asian Games and said the unwavering determination and hard work of the players have made the nation proud.

In a post on X, Modi said, "What a historic achievement for India at the Asian Games! The entire nation is overjoyed that our incredible athletes have brought home the highest ever total of 107 medals, the best ever performance in the last 60 years."

The unwavering determination, relentless spirit and hard work of our players have made the nation proud, he said.

"Their victories have given us moments to remember, inspired us all and have reaffirmed our commitment to excellence," Modi said.