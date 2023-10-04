Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw Event Live Streaming And Broadcast Details

A few days ago, Chopra said that he does not want the thought of his groin strain to affect him. Chopra has played most part of the season with a groin strain but still won the world championships title in August in Budapest and went on to finish second in the Diamond League finals on September 16.

"I have come back here after training and doing rehab in a relaxed manner in Switzerland. I hope to give my 100% and defend my Asian Games title," Chopra told reporters.

"A little bit of groin issue is still there, it happened last year also. I was feeling better but it happened again. I have to take care of this very well and then prepare for the Paris Olympics. This kind of thing happens for athletes who compete at the top level," he said.

The 25-year-old javelin thrower had suffered a groin injury (adductor muscles) while training abroad in between his two Diamond League titles in Doha (May) and Lausanne (June 30). He missed action for one month and skipped three top competitions.

Along with Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena will also be in action in the javelin throw event. In August this year, Jena became the first athlete from Odisha to represent India at the finals of the World Athletics Championship.

He finished a creditable fifth in the javelin throw final at the World Championships in Budapest and achieved a personal best with a throw covering a distance of 84.77 metres.

Here's how you can watch both the athletes live on Wednesday: