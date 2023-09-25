Asian Games 2023: India Women's Cricket Team Wins Gold Medal By Defeating Sri Lanka

BQPrimeSportsAsian Games 2023: India Women's Cricket Team Wins Gold Medal By Defeating Sri Lanka
Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues scored 46 off 45 balls and 42 off 40 balls on a turning track to help the team post a decent total.

25 Sep 2023, 3:00 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen</p></div>
Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen

Asian Games 2023, IND W vs SL W: The Indian women's team on Monday defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final of the cricket event to win the gold medal.

This is the first-ever gold for India in cricket at the Asian Games.

After winning the toss, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat first and the team scored 116-7 in 20 overs.

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues scored 46 off 45 balls and 42 off 40 balls on a turning track to help the team post a decent total.

Chasing 117, the Sri Lankan team was restricted to 97-8 with youngster Titas Sadhu picking up 3 wickets in her 4 overs. She bowled a maiden over and gave away just 6 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who was slapped with a two-match ban for her public outburst after an ODI game against Bangladesh recently was ineligible to play the quarter-final and the semi-final. Mandhana led the team in Kaur's absence.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah congratulated the team by posting a message of X (formerly Twitter).

"Indian women's cricket team wins Gold at the #AsianGames with a dominant win over Sri Lanka, led by 18-year-old sensation #TitasSadhu's bowling brilliance (3 for 6). Congratulations to the team and support staff for this historic achievement!" he said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the victory is a testament to the team's grit, indomitable spirit, and resilience.

Take a look at the reactions as India scripted history at the Asian Games 2023:

This was India's second gold medal of the day after 10m air rifle team led by teenage world champion Rudrankksh Patil gave the country its first gold medal at the Asian Games.

The trio of Rudrankksh, Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar aggregated 1893.7 in the qualification round to beat back the challenge of the shooting powerhouse China and South Korea on way to gold.

India Women's Cricket Team Road To The Finals

Indian women's cricket team reached its maiden Asian Games final by crushing Bangladesh by eight wickets in a lopsided semi-final on Sunday.

Right arm seamer Vastrakar, who replaced Anjali Sarvani in the squad just before leaving India, had career-best figures of 4/17 in four overs as Bangladesh were bowled out for 51 in 17.5 overs -- their lowest ever T20 score against the neighbours.

Lankans defeated defending champions Pakistan, who had won the gold at Incheon Games 2014, by six wickets in the semifinals.

In Quarter Final 1 vs Malaysia, the match was abandoned due to rain and India qualified to the semi-finals.

(With PTI inputs)

