Asian Games 2023: India Women's Cricket Team Wins Gold Medal By Defeating Sri Lanka
Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues scored 46 off 45 balls and 42 off 40 balls on a turning track to help the team post a decent total.
Asian Games 2023, IND W vs SL W: The Indian women's team on Monday defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final of the cricket event to win the gold medal.
This is the first-ever gold for India in cricket at the Asian Games.
After winning the toss, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat first and the team scored 116-7 in 20 overs.
Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues scored 46 off 45 balls and 42 off 40 balls on a turning track to help the team post a decent total.
Chasing 117, the Sri Lankan team was restricted to 97-8 with youngster Titas Sadhu picking up 3 wickets in her 4 overs. She bowled a maiden over and gave away just 6 runs.
ðððð ð¥ ð ð¨ð« ðððððð®ð³#TeamIndia beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the #AsianGames 2022 FINAL ð#Cheer4India #IndiaAtAG22 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/sOmzIWEUQR— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 25, 2023
Gold for India ð¥— ICC (@ICC) September 25, 2023
Harmanpreet Kaurâs side beat Sri Lanka in the thrilling #AsianGames Womenâs T20I Final ð¥
ð https://t.co/NdufO4iSlY pic.twitter.com/ft5ZkihyJu
Harmanpreet Kaur, who was slapped with a two-match ban for her public outburst after an ODI game against Bangladesh recently was ineligible to play the quarter-final and the semi-final. Mandhana led the team in Kaur's absence.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah congratulated the team by posting a message of X (formerly Twitter).
"Indian women's cricket team wins Gold at the #AsianGames with a dominant win over Sri Lanka, led by 18-year-old sensation #TitasSadhu's bowling brilliance (3 for 6). Congratulations to the team and support staff for this historic achievement!" he said.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the victory is a testament to the team's grit, indomitable spirit, and resilience.
Indian women's cricket team wins Gold at the #AsianGames with a dominant win over Sri Lanka, led by 18-year-old sensation #TitasSadhu's bowling brilliance (3 for 6). Congratulations to the team and support staff for this historic achievement! ð®ð³ @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/md78olzIxS— Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 25, 2023
IT'S A GOLD ð¥— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 25, 2023
Congratulations to our Women's Cricket Team on their astounding debut at the #AsianGames and bring home ð®ð³'s 1st-ever GOLD in Cricket!!
Valiant effort and terrific fielding from the #WomenInBlue, rising from the ashes and leaving cricket fans at the edge ofâ¦ pic.twitter.com/U8NX4hr55E
Take a look at the reactions as India scripted history at the Asian Games 2023:
An outstanding victory for our Indian women's cricket team at the Asian Games final! Heartiest congratulations, champions!#AsianGames— Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) September 25, 2023
FIRST EVER ASIAN GAMES GOLDð¥ IN CRICKET for ð®ð³â¤ï¸âð¥— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 25, 2023
Congratulations to our #WomenInBlue on creating history at the #HangzhouAsianGames ð #PlayBold #IndiaAtAG22 #Cheer4India #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/q4gl3aIB3z
The girls are bringing home the gold.. so so proud! https://t.co/g2L9laam9F— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 25, 2023
This was India's second gold medal of the day after 10m air rifle team led by teenage world champion Rudrankksh Patil gave the country its first gold medal at the Asian Games.
The trio of Rudrankksh, Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar aggregated 1893.7 in the qualification round to beat back the challenge of the shooting powerhouse China and South Korea on way to gold.
India Women's Cricket Team Road To The Finals
Indian women's cricket team reached its maiden Asian Games final by crushing Bangladesh by eight wickets in a lopsided semi-final on Sunday.
Right arm seamer Vastrakar, who replaced Anjali Sarvani in the squad just before leaving India, had career-best figures of 4/17 in four overs as Bangladesh were bowled out for 51 in 17.5 overs -- their lowest ever T20 score against the neighbours.
Lankans defeated defending champions Pakistan, who had won the gold at Incheon Games 2014, by six wickets in the semifinals.
In Quarter Final 1 vs Malaysia, the match was abandoned due to rain and India qualified to the semi-finals.
(With PTI inputs)