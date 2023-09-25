Asian Games 2023: India Women's Cricket Team Wins Gold Medal By Defeating Sri Lanka

Asian Games 2023, IND W vs SL W: The Indian women's team on Monday defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final of the cricket event to win the gold medal.

This is the first-ever gold for India in cricket at the Asian Games.

After winning the toss, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat first and the team scored 116-7 in 20 overs.

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues scored 46 off 45 balls and 42 off 40 balls on a turning track to help the team post a decent total.

Chasing 117, the Sri Lankan team was restricted to 97-8 with youngster Titas Sadhu picking up 3 wickets in her 4 overs. She bowled a maiden over and gave away just 6 runs.