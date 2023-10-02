Asian Games 2023, India vs Nepal Quarter Final Cricket Match: Date, Time, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday said he will lean on his own leadership style as he prepares to lead the Indian men's team in its maiden Asian Games cricket campaign.

Gaikwad, who has established himself as a vital cog in Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, said he would like to give players the freedom to express themselves.

"I got to learn a lot of things from him (Dhoni) but every person has a different style. His style is different, his personality is different and my personality is a bit different," Gaikwad told the media in Hangzhou ahead of India's first game.

Gaikwad said the players are eager to win the gold medal like their women counterparts. "Coming to the Asian Games, everyone is eager to win the gold for the country and stand up on the podium," he said.

India's opponent for the quarter-final match Nepal qualified for the knock out stage by defeating Mongolia and Maldives in the group stage.

Nepal batters smashed three world records en route to becoming the first team to amass a 300-plus total in T20Is in their first group stage match against Mongolia last week.

Kushal Malla, a 19-year-old left-handed batter, struck the fastest-ever T20I hundred in 34 balls, eclipsing David Miller and Rohit Sharma's joint previous record (35 balls).

Batting at No 3, Malla smashed 12 sixes and eight fours to remain unbeaten on 137 and power Nepal to the highest-ever T20I score of 314 for 3 against Mongolia, who opted to field.

Their No 5 batter Dipendra Singh Airee also rewrote the record books, blasting a nine-ball fifty that bettered Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record.

The previous record for the highest innings total in a T20I was held by Afghanistan, who had amassed 278 for 3 against Ireland on February 23, 2019. Nepal won the match by 273 runs.

In their second match, Nepal defeated Maldives by 138 runs.

Here is all you need to know about the India vs Nepal match in the quarter-finals of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket competition.