Asian Games 2023, India vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Cricket Match: Date, Time, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Asian Games 2023: The Indian men's cricket team will face Bangladesh in the semi-final of the tournament.

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a blazing hundred to lead India to the Asian Games semifinals but cricketers from Nepal showed a lot of promise by putting up a fearless fight in their 23-run defeat in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Jaiswal became the youngest T20I centurion from India en route his 49-ball-100 that took the team to a healthy 202 for 4.

The men from the Himalayan nation made a match of it but lack of experience became their undoing as their innings ended at 179 for 9, ensuring a last-four spot for Ruturaj Gaikwad's men.

India skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted it wasn't their best day. He was also not surprised by Nepal's gritty performance.

"Not really. They are an international side backed up with international experience, having played tournaments like Asia Cup with all the main teams. They have scored around 250 runs against India, the main side, as well. They are a good side so were not really surprised with how they came (at us)," Gaikwad was quoted by PTI as saying.