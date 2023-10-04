Asian Games 2023, India vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Cricket Match: Date, Time, Squads, Live Streaming And More
Here is all you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023 Men's cricket semi final match between India and Bangladesh.
Asian Games 2023: The Indian men's cricket team will face Bangladesh in the semi-final of the tournament.
Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a blazing hundred to lead India to the Asian Games semifinals but cricketers from Nepal showed a lot of promise by putting up a fearless fight in their 23-run defeat in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
Jaiswal became the youngest T20I centurion from India en route his 49-ball-100 that took the team to a healthy 202 for 4.
The men from the Himalayan nation made a match of it but lack of experience became their undoing as their innings ended at 179 for 9, ensuring a last-four spot for Ruturaj Gaikwad's men.
India skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted it wasn't their best day. He was also not surprised by Nepal's gritty performance.
"Not really. They are an international side backed up with international experience, having played tournaments like Asia Cup with all the main teams. They have scored around 250 runs against India, the main side, as well. They are a good side so were not really surprised with how they came (at us)," Gaikwad was quoted by PTI as saying.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Maiden T20I ð¯ powers India to a 23-run win against Nepal ð#TeamIndia are through to the semifinals of the #AsianGames ð— BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2023
Scorecard â¶ï¸ https://t.co/wm8Qeomdp8#IndiaAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/3fOGU6eFXi
In their quarter-final match against Malaysia on Wednesday, Bangladesh won the thriller by just two runs.
Afif Hossain gave away just 2 runs in the final over when Malaysia needed five. According to X user Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats), this was the lowest target successfully defended in six balls of the final over.
Chasing 117, Malaysia's Virandeep Singh kept his team in the game scoring 52 runs off just 39 deliveries.
Here is all you need to know about the India vs Bangladesh match in the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket competition.
Asian Games 2023 Cricket, India vs Bangladesh: Date And Time
The India vs Bangladesh match will be played on Friday, October 6 from 6:30 AM onwards.
Asian Games 2023 Cricket: India vs Bangladesh Venue
The IND vs BAN semi final match will be played at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.
Asian Games 2023 Cricket: India vs Bangladesh Live Telecast And TV Channel Details
The India vs Bangladesh match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Asian Games 2023 Cricket: India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details
The semi-final between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.
India Cricket Squad For Asian Games 2023
Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.
Bangladesh Cricket Squad For Asian Games 2023
Jaker Ali (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mosaddek Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan (c), Shahadat Hossain, Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan, Ripon Mandal, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Afif Hossain.
(With PTI inputs)