Asian Games 2023, India vs Afghanistan Final Cricket Match: Date, Time, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Asian Games 2023: The Indian men's cricket team will face Afghanistan in the final of the tournament.

Gold medal favourites India confirmed a medal in men's cricket competition with a crushing nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the semi-final on Friday.

India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou and the bowlers restricted Bangladesh to a below-par 96 for nine.

Sai Kishore was the most successful bowler for India as he finished with excellent figures of 3/12 from four overs, while Washington Sundar also bowled impressively to end with a tidy 2/15 in his full quota of overs.

Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi and Shahbaz Ahmed all picked one wicket each. Shahbaz Ahmed made his T20I debut for India.

For Bangladesh, Parvez Hossain Emon (23), Jaker Ali (24 not out), and Rakibul Hasan (14) were the notable contributors with the bat.

Chasing 97, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for zero in the very first over but that was the only success Bangladesh had as skipper Gaikwad (40 not out off 26 balls; 4x4, 3x6) and Tilak Varma (55 not out; 26b; 2x4, 6x6) sealed the win with 64 balls to spare in the T20I match.

Varma, who was dismissed cheaply against Nepal struck a 25-ball fifty. He had an emotional celebration after reaching the milestone when he lifted his shirt to reveal a tattoo dedicated to his parents.