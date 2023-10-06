Asian Games 2023, India vs Afghanistan Final Cricket Match: Date, Time, Squads, Live Streaming And More
Here is all you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023 Men's cricket gold medal match between India and Afghanistan.
Asian Games 2023: The Indian men's cricket team will face Afghanistan in the final of the tournament.
Gold medal favourites India confirmed a medal in men's cricket competition with a crushing nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the semi-final on Friday.
India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou and the bowlers restricted Bangladesh to a below-par 96 for nine.
Sai Kishore was the most successful bowler for India as he finished with excellent figures of 3/12 from four overs, while Washington Sundar also bowled impressively to end with a tidy 2/15 in his full quota of overs.
Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi and Shahbaz Ahmed all picked one wicket each. Shahbaz Ahmed made his T20I debut for India.
For Bangladesh, Parvez Hossain Emon (23), Jaker Ali (24 not out), and Rakibul Hasan (14) were the notable contributors with the bat.
Chasing 97, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for zero in the very first over but that was the only success Bangladesh had as skipper Gaikwad (40 not out off 26 balls; 4x4, 3x6) and Tilak Varma (55 not out; 26b; 2x4, 6x6) sealed the win with 64 balls to spare in the T20I match.
Varma, who was dismissed cheaply against Nepal struck a 25-ball fifty. He had an emotional celebration after reaching the milestone when he lifted his shirt to reveal a tattoo dedicated to his parents.
Afghanistan defeated Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller to qualify for the gold medal match. Pakistan and Bangladesh will fight for the bronze medal on Saturday.
Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan. Their bowlers were impressive as they bowled out Pakistan for 115 in 18 overs. Chasing 116, the Afghan batters kept losing wickets at regular intervals but their skipper Gulbadin Naib saved them by smashing 23 runs in the 18th over.
Here is all you need to know about the India vs Afghanistan gold medal match in the finals of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket competition.
Bhaiyya dekho, @TilakV9 maar raha hai ð¤©— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 6, 2023
ð¹ | Relive the sheer explosiveness of the Indian batter that lit up the pitch at the 19th #AsianGames ð¥ð#SonySportsNetwork #Cheer4India #Hangzhou2022 #Cricket #TilakVarma #IssBaar100Paar | @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/ceosBniXol
Asian Games 2023 Cricket, India vs Afghanistan: Date And Time
The India vs Afghanistan match will be played on Saturday, October 7 from 11:30 AM onwards.
Asian Games 2023 Cricket: IND vs AFG Gold Medal Match Venue
The IND vs AFG final match will be played at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.
Asian Games 2023 Cricket: India vs Afghanistan Live Telecast And TV Channel Details
The India vs Afghanistan final match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Asian Games 2023 Cricket: India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details
The final between India and Afghanistan will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.
India Cricket Squad For Asian Games 2023
Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.
Afghanistan Cricket Squad For Asian Games 2023
Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afsar Zazai, Qais Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Karim Janat, Zubaid Akbari, Wafiullah Tarakhil.
(With PTI inputs)