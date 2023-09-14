Asian Games 2023: Dates, Schedule, How To Watch, Indian Contingent

In August 2023, a record number of 634 sportspersons were cleared by the Sports Ministry to compete at the Hangzhou Asian Games, surpassing the 572 athletes in the last edition of continental showpiece in Jakarta in 2018.

Sportspersons in 38 disciplines have been cleared, with a total of 44 footballers -- 22 players in men's and women's sections respectively -- figuring in the list.

Hockey constitutes the third-highest number of athletes at 36, with the ministry clearing 18 players each in the men's and women's sections. The list also includes the men's and women's cricket teams, comprising 15 members each respectively.

Shooting sport, in which India has performed consistently in the continental showpiece, will see a big 30-member contingent competing in Hangzhou, while a 33-member sailing contingent has also been cleared.

Wrestler Antim Panghal (53kg) name figures in the list after 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Panghal -- who too had been exempted from the Asian Games trials and given direct entry -- pulled out due to a knee injury.

Indian chess player Koneru Humpy, the double Asian Games gold medallist in 2006 who had indicated earlier this year she might not go for the continental event, is an integral part of a formidable chess team that includes D Harika and R Praggnanandhaa among others.

