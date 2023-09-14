Asian Games 2023: Dates, Schedule, How To Watch, Indian Contingent
Here is a full schedule for the Asian Games 2023. Check out dates, schedule and where to watch.
The Asian Games will run from September 23 to October 8, 2023, in Hangzhou, China.
However, some competitions will begin as early as September 19. The Asian Games 2022 are being scheduled in 2023 after being postponed due to Covid-19.
Asian Games 2023: Schedule
The schedule for the Asian Games 2023 are as follows:
Opening Ceremony: September 23
Schedule in September
Cricket: September 19–25 (women's)
Volleyball: September 19–26 (men's)
Beach Volleyball: September 19–28
Football: September 19–October 7
Rowing: September 20–25
Sailing: September 21–27
Table tennis: September 22–October 2
Rugby Sevens: September 24–26
Judo: September 24–27
Skateboarding: September 24–27
Taekwondo: September 24–28
Fencing: September 24–29
Swimming: September 24–29
Artistic Gymnastics: September 24–29
Tennis: September 24–30
Shooting: September 24–October 1
Boxing: September 24–October 5
Handball: September 24–October 5
Hockey: September 24–October 7
Chess: September 24–October 7
Mountain Bike: September 25
Basketball 3X3: September 25–October 1
Water Polo: September 25–October 7
Track: September 26–29
Softball: September 26–October 2
Squash: September 26–October 5
Equestrian: September 26–October 6
Basketball: September 26–October 6
Baseball: September 26–October 7
Bridge: September 27–October 6
Cricket: September 27–7 October (men's)
Golf: September 28–October 1
Triathlon: September 29–October 2
Badminton: September 28–October 7
Athletics: September 29–October 5
Sprint: September 30–October 3
Diving: September 30–October 4
Roller Skating: September 30–October 7
Volleyball: September 30–October 7 (women's)
Weightlifting: September 30–October 7
Schedule in October
BMX Racing: October 1
Archery: October 1–7
Trampoline Gymnastics: October 2–3
Kabbadi: October 2–7
Road: October 3–5
Soft Tennis: October 3–7
Sport Climbing: October 3–7
Dragon Boat: October 4–6
Wrestling: October 4–7
Slalom: October 5–7
Ju-jitsu: October 5–7
Karate: October 5–8
Rhythmic Gymnastics: October 6–7
Breaking: October 6–7
Marathon Swimming: October 6–7
Artistic Swimming: October 6–8
Closing Ceremony: October 8
Where To Watch Asian Games 2023?
The 2023 Asian Games will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app. You can also check out the live coverage on Sony Sports 2, 3, 4 and 5 TV channels.
Indians At 2023 Asian Games
In August 2023, a record number of 634 sportspersons were cleared by the Sports Ministry to compete at the Hangzhou Asian Games, surpassing the 572 athletes in the last edition of continental showpiece in Jakarta in 2018.
Sportspersons in 38 disciplines have been cleared, with a total of 44 footballers -- 22 players in men's and women's sections respectively -- figuring in the list.
Hockey constitutes the third-highest number of athletes at 36, with the ministry clearing 18 players each in the men's and women's sections. The list also includes the men's and women's cricket teams, comprising 15 members each respectively.
Shooting sport, in which India has performed consistently in the continental showpiece, will see a big 30-member contingent competing in Hangzhou, while a 33-member sailing contingent has also been cleared.
Wrestler Antim Panghal (53kg) name figures in the list after 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Panghal -- who too had been exempted from the Asian Games trials and given direct entry -- pulled out due to a knee injury.
Indian chess player Koneru Humpy, the double Asian Games gold medallist in 2006 who had indicated earlier this year she might not go for the continental event, is an integral part of a formidable chess team that includes D Harika and R Praggnanandhaa among others.
(With PTI inputs)