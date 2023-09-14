BQPrimeSportsAsian Games 2023: Dates, Schedule, How To Watch, Indian Contingent
ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Games 2023: Dates, Schedule, How To Watch, Indian Contingent

Here is a full schedule for the Asian Games 2023. Check out dates, schedule and where to watch.

14 Sep 2023, 12:01 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Team India</p></div>
Image Source: Team India

The Asian Games will run from September 23 to October 8, 2023, in Hangzhou, China.

However, some competitions will begin as early as September 19. The Asian Games 2022 are being scheduled in 2023 after being postponed due to Covid-19.

Asian Games 2023: Schedule

The schedule for the Asian Games 2023 are as follows:

Opening Ceremony: September 23

Schedule in September

  • Cricket: September 19–25 (women's)

  • Volleyball: September 19–26 (men's)

  • Beach Volleyball: September 19–28

  • Football: September 19–October 7

  • Rowing: September 20–25

  • Sailing: September 21–27

  • Table tennis: September 22–October 2

  • Rugby Sevens: September 24–26

  • Judo: September 24–27

  • Skateboarding: September 24–27

  • Taekwondo: September 24–28

  • Fencing: September 24–29

  • Swimming: September 24–29

  • Artistic Gymnastics: September 24–29

  • Tennis: September 24–30

  • Shooting: September 24–October 1

  • Boxing: September 24–October 5

  • Handball: September 24–October 5

  • Hockey: September 24–October 7

  • Chess: September 24–October 7

  • Mountain Bike: September 25

  • Basketball 3X3: September 25–October 1

  • Water Polo: September 25–October 7

  • Track: September 26–29

  • Softball: September 26–October 2

  • Squash: September 26–October 5

  • Equestrian: September 26–October 6

  • Basketball: September 26–October 6

  • Baseball: September 26–October 7

  • Bridge: September 27–October 6

  • Cricket: September 27–7 October (men's)

  • Golf: September 28–October 1

  • Triathlon: September 29–October 2

  • Badminton: September 28–October 7

  • Athletics: September 29–October 5

  • Sprint: September 30–October 3

  • Diving: September 30–October 4

  • Roller Skating: September 30–October 7

  • Volleyball: September 30–October 7 (women's)

  • Weightlifting: September 30–October 7

Schedule in October

  • BMX Racing: October 1

  • Archery: October 1–7

  • Trampoline Gymnastics: October 2–3

  • Kabbadi: October 2–7

  • Road: October 3–5

  • Soft Tennis: October 3–7

  • Sport Climbing: October 3–7

  • Dragon Boat: October 4–6

  • Wrestling: October 4–7

  • Slalom: October 5–7

  • Ju-jitsu: October 5–7

  • Karate: October 5–8

  • Rhythmic Gymnastics: October 6–7

  • Breaking: October 6–7

  • Marathon Swimming: October 6–7

  • Artistic Swimming: October 6–8

Closing Ceremony: October 8

Where To Watch Asian Games 2023?

The 2023 Asian Games will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app. You can also check out the live coverage on Sony Sports 2, 3, 4 and 5 TV channels.

ALSO READ

India's Squad For Asian Games 2023 Announced; Ruturaj Gaikwad Named Captain By BCCI

Opinion
India's Squad For Asian Games 2023 Announced; Ruturaj Gaikwad Named Captain By BCCI
Read More

Indians At 2023 Asian Games

In August 2023, a record number of 634 sportspersons were cleared by the Sports Ministry to compete at the Hangzhou Asian Games, surpassing the 572 athletes in the last edition of continental showpiece in Jakarta in 2018.

Sportspersons in 38 disciplines have been cleared, with a total of 44 footballers -- 22 players in men's and women's sections respectively -- figuring in the list.

Hockey constitutes the third-highest number of athletes at 36, with the ministry clearing 18 players each in the men's and women's sections. The list also includes the men's and women's cricket teams, comprising 15 members each respectively.

Shooting sport, in which India has performed consistently in the continental showpiece, will see a big 30-member contingent competing in Hangzhou, while a 33-member sailing contingent has also been cleared.

Wrestler Antim Panghal (53kg) name figures in the list after 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Panghal -- who too had been exempted from the Asian Games trials and given direct entry -- pulled out due to a knee injury.

Indian chess player Koneru Humpy, the double Asian Games gold medallist in 2006 who had indicated earlier this year she might not go for the continental event, is an integral part of a formidable chess team that includes D Harika and R Praggnanandhaa among others.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ

India Women's Squad For Asian Games 2023 Announced, Richa Ghosh Returns; Check Full Details

Opinion
India Women's Squad For Asian Games 2023 Announced, Richa Ghosh Returns; Check Full Details
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT