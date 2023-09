Asian Games 2023 Cricket: Schedule, Teams, Groups & How To Watch

Asian Games Mens T20I 2023: The Asian Games men’s T20 tournament will be played from September 27 to October 7. Cricket at the Asian Games 2023 is part of the ongoing Asian Games 2023 which is being held in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China, from September 23 to October 8.

The men’s cricket tournament at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will see 14 teams participating which begins on September 27. The bronze and gold medal matches will be played on October 7.

The five top-seeded teams which are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will directly start their campaigns from the quarter-finals while the remaining nine teams will compete in a group stage format, where they have been divided into three groups of three teams each.

The three group winners will then join India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the top eight stage.

All the cricket matches of the Asian Games 2023 will be played at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field venue in Hangzhou.