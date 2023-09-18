Asia Cup Final: Mohammed Siraj Donates His 'Player Of The Match' Prize Money To Sri Lankan Groundsmen

India vs Sri Lanka: Former Players, Fans Laud Mohammed Siraj as Six-Fer Powers India to Asia Cup Win
Mohammed Siraj produced a sensational spell helping India skittle out Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.After winning the toss, Sri Lanka found themselves in an embarrassing situation losing their first six wickets for 12 runs. Their innings ended in just 15.2 overs.
Kusal Mendis was the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 17 runs off 34 balls.
Siraj ended with dream figures of six for 21 in seven overs while Hardik Pandya chipped in with three wickets. Siraj’s performance earned him a player of the match award.
Further, the 29-year-old won fans’ hearts as he dedicated his prize money to the Sri Lankan groundsmen, who worked tirelessly over the last two weeks as most of the match were marred with rain.