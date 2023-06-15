Asia Cup 2023 Dates, Venues, Format And Groups Announced; Details Here

The Asian Cricket Council on Thursday announced the schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Asia Cup 2023 will be held from August 31 to September 17 and will feature teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal.

A total of 13 ODI matches will be played in the tournament which will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka.

The 2023 Edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

India, Pakistan and Nepal are in one group while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form the other, according to ICC.

The detailed fixtures for the tournament have not been released yet.

Last year, the Asia Cup was held in the T20 format before the T20 World Cup in Australia. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the final in the UAE.