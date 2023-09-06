Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Stage: Date, Time, Venues, Teams, Full Schedule And Live Streaming
Here's all you need to know about the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.
Mohammad Nabi's game changing 65 off 32 balls came to nothing as Sri Lanka pulled off a thrilling two-run win over an audacious Afghanistan to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup in Lahore on Tuesday.
Following the close finish, Sri Lanka became the second team to qualify for Super Fours from Group B after Bangladesh. From Group A, India and Pakistan have qualified.
The Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 will start from September 6 onwards with Pakistan scheduled to take on Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Here's everything you need to know about Asia Cup 2023's Super Four stage
Asia Cup 2023, Super Four Stage: Date
The Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played from September 6 to September 15.
Asia Cup 2023, Super Four Stage: Match Timings
All the matches in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage will start at 3 PM IST.
Asia Cup 2023, Super Four Stage: Venues
The Super Four stage matches will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.
Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: Teams
The four teams that will play the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 are India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Full Schedule
Match 1: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, September 6, Lahore
Match 2: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, September 9, Colombo
Match 3: Pakistan vs India, September 10, Colombo
Match 4: India vs Sri Lanka, September 12, Colombo
Match 5: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, September 14, Colombo
Match 6: India vs Bangladesh, September 15, Colombo
The two leading teams at the end of the Super 4 stage will then meet in the final at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.
Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Matches: Live Streaming
Star Sports Network will live telecast the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream all the six ODIs on its app and website.
Asia Cup 2023: Super Four, Final Matches To Stay In Colombo
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Tuesday decided to keep the Asia Cup Super 4 and final matches in Colombo itself as the weather in the Sri Lankan capital has shown signs of improvement.
PTI reported that it has been speculated over the last few days that the Super 4 and final games of the Asia Cup could be shifted to Hambantota after heavy rains lashed Colombo.
The PTI has been informed that the ACC held parleys with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), hosts Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the official broadcaster before arriving at the decision to keep the matches in Colombo itself.
(With PTI inputs)