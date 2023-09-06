Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Stage: Date, Time, Venues, Teams, Full Schedule And Live Streaming

Mohammad Nabi's game changing 65 off 32 balls came to nothing as Sri Lanka pulled off a thrilling two-run win over an audacious Afghanistan to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup in Lahore on Tuesday.

Following the close finish, Sri Lanka became the second team to qualify for Super Fours from Group B after Bangladesh. From Group A, India and Pakistan have qualified.

The Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 will start from September 6 onwards with Pakistan scheduled to take on Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Here's everything you need to know about Asia Cup 2023's Super Four stage