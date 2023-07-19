Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced; India vs Pakistan On September 2, Check Full Fixtures

The schedule for the highly awaited Asia Cup 2023 was announced by Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah on Wednesday.

Pakistan will play against Nepal in the tournament opener on August 30 in Multan while India will play their first game against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy.

Asia Cup 2023 will be held from August 30 to September 17 and will feature teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal.

A total of 13 ODI matches will be played in the tournament which will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being across two venues in Pakistan and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka's Kandy and Colombo.

"I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men's ODI #AsiaCup2023, a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let's join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all," Jay Shah said in a tweet.