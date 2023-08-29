Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Telecast And Live Streaming Details

Asia's biggest cricket tournament - Asia Cup 2023 will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

In the opening game, hosts Pakistan will take on Asia Cup debutants Nepal in a Group A match in Multan.

The other teams participating in the tournament are India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

All the teams except Nepal will look forward to the tournament to prepare for the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India.

Before the first match of Asia Cup 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly planned an opening ceremony.

Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of PCB Management Committee on Monday said that BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajiv Shukla will visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup opening ceremony on August 30.

“BCCI President and Vice President are coming to Pakistan for the opening ceremony of Asia Cup,” Pakistan's ARY News quoted Ashraf as saying.

“We welcome everyone who is coming to Pakistan [during Asia Cup],” he added.

Here is all you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony: