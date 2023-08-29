Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Telecast And Live Streaming Details
Before the first match of Asia Cup 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly planned an opening ceremony.
Asia's biggest cricket tournament - Asia Cup 2023 will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.
In the opening game, hosts Pakistan will take on Asia Cup debutants Nepal in a Group A match in Multan.
The other teams participating in the tournament are India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
All the teams except Nepal will look forward to the tournament to prepare for the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India.
Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of PCB Management Committee on Monday said that BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajiv Shukla will visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup opening ceremony on August 30.
“BCCI President and Vice President are coming to Pakistan for the opening ceremony of Asia Cup,” Pakistan's ARY News quoted Ashraf as saying.
“We welcome everyone who is coming to Pakistan [during Asia Cup],” he added.
Here is all you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony:
Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date And Time
The Asia Cup opening ceremony will be held on August 30 just before the Pakistan vs Nepal match.
Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Venue
The opening ceremony will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.
Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Live Telecast
Star Sports, Asia Cup 2023's broadcaster in India will telecast the opening ceremony live.
Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Live Streaming
The Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
According to multiple media reports, singer Atif Aslam will perform at the Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony. Other details related to the opening ceremony are not known yet.
KL Rahul Out Of India vs Pakistan Clash
Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, was on Tuesday ruled out of the first two matches of the upcoming Asia Cup due to a 'niggle' not only delaying his much-anticipated return to the Indian team but also raising doubts about his availability for the ODI World Cup, starting October 5.
India take on Pakistan in their tournament opener on September 2 followed by Nepal on September 4, the two games that Rahul will be missing as he will join the team during the Super Four phase of the tournament.
The niggle is unrelated to the thigh injury that kept him out of action for months and also required a surgery. He was named in the squad for the tournament, starting Wednesday and is India's first-choice wicketkeeper.
"KL has had a good week with us. He is playing well. He is progressing really well but he will be unavailable for the first part for the Kandy leg of the trip. He will be unavailable for the first two games," India head coach Rahul Dravid said at the pre-departure presser.
(With PTI inputs)