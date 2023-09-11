Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Scores Impressive 50 Against Pakistan; Here's How Netizens Reacted
KL Rahul scored his 14th half century in ODis in his comeback game as he returned from injury.
India vs Pakistan: Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul on Monday scored an impressive half century against Pakistan in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023.
KL Rahul who is making a comeback to the Indian team after recovering from an injury scored his 14th ODI half-century.
At the time of publishing the article, KL Rahul was batting on 65 runs in 70 balls. India resumed play on the reserve day at 147/2 in 24.1 overs
Netizens praised KL Rahul for his knock against India's arch rivals.
"WELCOME BACK, KL RAHUL...!!!! What a knock in his first game after injury, fifty from 60 balls against Pakistan in the Super 4 - incredible batting," a X (formerly Twitter) user said.
"KL Rahul man... nobody on this planet ever doubted your skill and potential," said another.
Take a look at some of the reactions below:
WELCOME BACK, KL RAHUL...!!!!— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 11, 2023
What a knock in his first game after injury, fifty from 60 balls against Pakistan in the Super 4 - incredible batting. pic.twitter.com/orIsK4xx1V
KL Rahul man... nobody on this planet ever doubted your skill and potential.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 11, 2023
And KL Rahul just showing his range. Bat on. Every shot. So good.— Nikhil ð (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 11, 2023
It's not a spot where you can come good often but so far he's shown enough to tell you he has to be trusted with how he has been at this spot.
The numbers favour him too, so hopefully we won't mix formats. ð
KL Rahul perhaps is the only batter barring Kohli who gets me as excited when he scores runs.— Sparsh Telang (@_cricketsparsh) September 11, 2023
Rain Delays Start Of IND vs PAK On Reserve Day
A spell of heavy rain halted the start of play on the reserve day at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
The India vs Pakistan match was supposed to start at 3 pm IST. Frustrated netizens shared jokes and memes on X. Take a look:
The mood for India and Pakistan fans right now â±ï¸âï¸#PAKvIND #colomboweather#AsiaCup #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup23 #AsiaCupOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/cOXmHEM6bL— Muhammad Asghar (@asghar_muh58966) September 11, 2023
The only Solution to the India vs Pakistan match. ð#INDvsPAK #Pakistan #BHAvsPAK #bbtvi #Colomoboweather #colomboweather pic.twitter.com/RD4ZCTCMek— Saif Wazir ð» (@TheFlaneur754) September 11, 2023
2.35pm - rain stopped.— Hidayatullah (@imAdvHidayat) September 11, 2023
2.43pm - covers coming off.
2.53pm - rain has started again.
3.03pm - rain stopped.#colomboweather #JayShah #PAKvIND #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/FqgZ6b80re
Only this â over the stadium & match will be start possibly #Colombo #IndiavsPak #INDvsPAK #BHAvsPAK #colomboweather ð ð pic.twitter.com/8YbD1qvtIM— Umashankar Yadav (@Umashan36393327) September 11, 2023
Colombo stadium staff after working hard day and night -#CricketTwitter#IndiaVsPakistan#AsiaCup2023#INDvsPAK#colomboweather pic.twitter.com/zDbBZd6OyD— sunny (@AbnormalSunny) September 11, 2023
Scenes from Colombo #BHAvsPAK #colomboweather pic.twitter.com/HN5kOMpmy1— Pikkkk (@Vikassaharanx) September 11, 2023
The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of the Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament.
India Vs Pakistan Match Sunday Match Report
On Sunday, September 10, 2023, the rain started at 4:53 pm to put the proceedings on hold, with India at 147/2 in 24.1 overs. Rohit Sharma made 56 while Gill scored 58.
The ground staff used sponges, and sawdust to dry wet patches and brought out a combination made of three fans mounted on a wheeled frame to remove moisture from the patches.
With the cut-off for the start of a 20-overs chase being 10:36 pm, another inspection was scheduled at 8:30pm.
However, it continued to rain and then the umpires decided that the 50-over game would be played on the reserve day, which also had a 90% rain prediction.