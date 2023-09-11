Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Scores Impressive 50 Against Pakistan; Here's How Netizens Reacted

BQPrimeSportsAsia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Scores Impressive 50 Against Pakistan; Here's How Netizens Reacted
KL Rahul scored his 14th half century in ODis in his comeback game as he returned from injury.

11 Sep 2023, 5:38 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@BCCI</p></div>
Image Source: X/@BCCI

India vs Pakistan: Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul on Monday scored an impressive half century against Pakistan in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023.

KL Rahul who is making a comeback to the Indian team after recovering from an injury scored his 14th ODI half-century.

At the time of publishing the article, KL Rahul was batting on 65 runs in 70 balls. India resumed play on the reserve day at 147/2 in 24.1 overs

Netizens praised KL Rahul for his knock against India's arch rivals.

"WELCOME BACK, KL RAHUL...!!!! What a knock in his first game after injury, fifty from 60 balls against Pakistan in the Super 4 - incredible batting," a X (formerly Twitter) user said.

"KL Rahul man... nobody on this planet ever doubted your skill and potential," said another.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Rain Delays Start Of IND vs PAK On Reserve Day

A spell of heavy rain halted the start of play on the reserve day at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The India vs Pakistan match was supposed to start at 3 pm IST. Frustrated netizens shared jokes and memes on X. Take a look:

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of the Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament.

India Vs Pakistan Match Sunday Match Report

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, the rain started at 4:53 pm to put the proceedings on hold, with India at 147/2 in 24.1 overs. Rohit Sharma made 56 while Gill scored 58.

The ground staff used sponges, and sawdust to dry wet patches and brought out a combination made of three fans mounted on a wheeled frame to remove moisture from the patches.

With the cut-off for the start of a 20-overs chase being 10:36 pm, another inspection was scheduled at 8:30pm.

However, it continued to rain and then the umpires decided that the 50-over game would be played on the reserve day, which also had a 90% rain prediction.

