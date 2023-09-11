Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Scores Impressive 50 Against Pakistan; Here's How Netizens Reacted

India vs Pakistan: Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul on Monday scored an impressive half century against Pakistan in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023.

KL Rahul who is making a comeback to the Indian team after recovering from an injury scored his 14th ODI half-century.

At the time of publishing the article, KL Rahul was batting on 65 runs in 70 balls. India resumed play on the reserve day at 147/2 in 24.1 overs