Asia Cup 2023: How To Watch IND vs PAK Match? Check Live Telecast And Live Streaming Details

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the Super Fours stage of Asia Cup 2023 will be played on September 10.

Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium will be the venue for Sunday's match that is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

The return of KL Rahul to the squad has widened the pool of players to select from, but that has also given the Indian team management a happy headache.

Rahul also engaged in intense wicketkeeping drills at nets on Friday, further indicating his readiness to make the return.

Ishan Kishan impressed everyone when India faced Pakistan in the group stage match at Pallekele last week after he scored a fifty coming in at No. 5

Additionally, Kishan brings in a bit of variety to the Indian batting line-up as he is a left-hander. It will be interesting who gets into the playing XI.

The return of Jasprit Bumrah, who skipped the league match against Nepal, will bolster India's bowling, while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur can play the efficient support cast role.