Asia Cup 2023: How To Watch IND vs PAK Match? Check Live Telecast And Live Streaming Details
Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium will be the venue for Sunday's match that is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.
The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the Super Fours stage of Asia Cup 2023 will be played on September 10.
The return of KL Rahul to the squad has widened the pool of players to select from, but that has also given the Indian team management a happy headache.
Rahul also engaged in intense wicketkeeping drills at nets on Friday, further indicating his readiness to make the return.
Ishan Kishan impressed everyone when India faced Pakistan in the group stage match at Pallekele last week after he scored a fifty coming in at No. 5
Additionally, Kishan brings in a bit of variety to the Indian batting line-up as he is a left-hander. It will be interesting who gets into the playing XI.
The return of Jasprit Bumrah, who skipped the league match against Nepal, will bolster India's bowling, while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur can play the efficient support cast role.
Gearing up for their Asia Cup Super 4 match against India, Pakistan retained the playing XI that did the duty against Bangladesh at Lahore.
In their Super 4 opener on Wednesday, Pakistan had defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets, and another win over India here will place them firmly on the way to the summit clash on September 17.
Pakistan will enter the match against India with a four-pronged pace attack that includes Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf.
The spin department will be marshalled by vice-captain and leg-spinner Shadab Khan with the support of part-time off-spinners Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed.
Here are all the details regarding the live telecast and live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash:
Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Live Telecast And TV Channels
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
India vs Pakistan Live Stream: How To Watch IND vs PAK Online?
Cricket fans can watch the India vs Pakistan match online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan's Playing XI vs India
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
Asia Cup 2023: India's Predicted Playing XI vs Pakistan
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.