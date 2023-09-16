Asia Cup 2023: Here Are The Winners Of Last 15 Asia Cup Finals Held So Far

Asia Cup 2023: India will take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

These two sides last played against each other in match four of the Super Fours stage of Asia Cup 2023, in which the Rohit Sharma-led team won the match by 41 runs.

India enter the final match after a disappointing loss against the Bangladesh team on Friday. Considering it was a dead rubber, India made five changes to their playing XI and rested Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. They were replaced by Tilak Varma, Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka on the other hand will be confident ahead of the final match as they won a last-ball thriller against Pakistan to qualify. Charith Asalanka broke the hearts of the Pakistan team as he hit the winning runs to help his team get over the line.

Now, all eyes would be on the finals which would decide who becomes Asia's supreme team and with the ICC Cricket World Cup around the corner, a tournament win will definitely boost the confidence of the winning team.

Meanwhile, let's find out the history of the Asia Cup Finals held so far since the inception of the tournament in 1984. The 2023 edition is the 16th edition of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup.