Asia Cup 2023 Final Scenario: Who Will India Face In The Finals On September 17?
Two teams who will be looking to battle it out against India in the finals of Asia Cup 2023 will be either Sri Lanka or Pakistan.
Asia Cup 2023: India qualified for the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament after registering a 41-run win against Sri Lanka in match 4 of the Super Fours stage.
The hosts gave a tough fight to the Indians and defending a low total wasn't easy for the Rohit Sharma-led team.
The outcome of the match was such that the winner would confirm their berth in the Asia Cup final on Sunday and the losing team could well find themselves bidding goodbye to the tournament.
Only two matches are remaining to be played in the Super Fours stage. Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in match 5 on Thursday, September 14 whereas India will take on Bangladesh in the final match of the Super fours stage on Friday, September 15.
The final match of the group 4 stage is now a dead rubber, India have already qualified and Bangaldesh has zero chance of qualifying for the finals.
So the two teams who will be looking to battle it out against India in the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament will be either Sri Lanka or Pakistan.
So let's find out which team has the better chance of qualifying for the Asia Cup 2023 Final.
Asia Cup 2023 Final scenario: Sri Lanka Or Pakistan?
Before we analyse their chances, let's take a quick look at the 'Updated Asia Cup 2023 Points Table' after the India vs Sri Lanka match.
Sri Lanka and Pakistan are currently tied on two points each but the former is placed 2nd in the points table due to a better net run rate as compared to Pakistan.
The narrow margin of defeat against India ensured Sri Lanka remained no. 2 ahead of Pakistan who themselves were handed a monumental defeat at the hands of the Indian team.
The equation is straightforward for both these teams, win the Super Fours match on Thursday and qualify for the finals. But throughout this Asia Cup we have seen that the weather (rain) can also play a crucial role in deciding the fate of all the teams.
So if the match at Colombo is washed out then Sri Lanka will qualify for the finals basis a better net run rate than Pakistan.
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Weather Forecast
The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match on Thursday, September 14 which begins at 3 pm local time might see some interruptions due to occasional rains, but as per the weather forecasts, Colombo might see only a couple of showers and some thunderstorms during the first half of the day. Scattered thunderstorms and mostly cloudy skies are expected during the second half.
Source: weather.com
When Is Asia Cup 2023 Final?
The final of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament will take place on Sunday, September 17 at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match will begin at 3 pm IST.