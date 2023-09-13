Asia Cup 2023 Final Scenario: Who Will India Face In The Finals On September 17?

Asia Cup 2023: India qualified for the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament after registering a 41-run win against Sri Lanka in match 4 of the Super Fours stage.

The hosts gave a tough fight to the Indians and defending a low total wasn't easy for the Rohit Sharma-led team.

The outcome of the match was such that the winner would confirm their berth in the Asia Cup final on Sunday and the losing team could well find themselves bidding goodbye to the tournament.

Only two matches are remaining to be played in the Super Fours stage. Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in match 5 on Thursday, September 14 whereas India will take on Bangladesh in the final match of the Super fours stage on Friday, September 15.

The final match of the group 4 stage is now a dead rubber, India have already qualified and Bangaldesh has zero chance of qualifying for the finals.

So the two teams who will be looking to battle it out against India in the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament will be either Sri Lanka or Pakistan.

So let's find out which team has the better chance of qualifying for the Asia Cup 2023 Final.