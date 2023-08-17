Asia Cup 2023: Fans Criticize Pakistan Cricket Board For Selling Expensive Tickets; See Reactions

The sale of tickets for the Sri Lanka leg of the Asia Cup 2023 began on Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board as hosts of the upcoming tournament announced the sale of match tickets on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The tickets will be available at pcb.bookme.pk. According to the details tweeted by PCB, the tickets for group stages are priced between USD $5 to $200.

However, a few tickets for the Super 4s are priced as high as $10,000 (approx Rs 8.3 lakh).

Reacting to these expensive ticket prices, fans criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"What are these ticket prices lmao? no one is going to buy these in sri lanka with this price, good luck with empty stadiums," a user commented.

"Are these match tickets or the bid for the sale of the stadium," another wrote in Hindi.

"$20 is too high for a starting range ticket price in regard to sri lankan context. revise or stadiums will be empty," a third user said.

One user pointed out that these high prices are for corporate boxes.

Take a look at the reactions: