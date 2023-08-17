Asia Cup 2023: Fans Criticize Pakistan Cricket Board For Selling Expensive Tickets; See Reactions
According to the details tweeted by PCB, the tickets for group stages are priced between $5 to $200.
The sale of tickets for the Sri Lanka leg of the Asia Cup 2023 began on Thursday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board as hosts of the upcoming tournament announced the sale of match tickets on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The tickets will be available at pcb.bookme.pk. According to the details tweeted by PCB, the tickets for group stages are priced between USD $5 to $200.
However, a few tickets for the Super 4s are priced as high as $10,000 (approx Rs 8.3 lakh).
Reacting to these expensive ticket prices, fans criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board.
"What are these ticket prices lmao? no one is going to buy these in sri lanka with this price, good luck with empty stadiums," a user commented.
"Are these match tickets or the bid for the sale of the stadium," another wrote in Hindi.
"$20 is too high for a starting range ticket price in regard to sri lankan context. revise or stadiums will be empty," a third user said.
One user pointed out that these high prices are for corporate boxes.
Take a look at the reactions:
Asia Cup 2023: Fans Slam PCB For High Ticket Prices
5000$ for watching Ind vs Nepal?— Sid (@sid_2893) August 17, 2023
Europe na ghum le ismeð« https://t.co/6S469T9H66
No one will be able to buy a ticket on these prices. Itâs too High— Akmal Shifak (@Akmal_Shifak) August 17, 2023
Iâm sure itâs going to be a Empty Stadium if you are not revise the ticket prices #AsiaCup2023 https://t.co/PRdrKL4tGd
For those arguing that prices are high, kindly look at them again, 3000 or 8000 dollars are for corporate boxes, seats in them vary from 12 to 50 https://t.co/badoSlOXq2— Abdul Rahman Saleem (@ab_rahman_2714) August 17, 2023
Please check the error!— Raeesa Shah (@SRS_31) August 17, 2023
Will there be a $5000 and $7000 ticket? https://t.co/zRM53orpaJ
It's a Ban vs Srilanka match not Real madrid vs Barcelona 3000 dollarsð®â ï¸— Waleed Hassan î¨ (@Waleedh66685128) August 17, 2023
Meanwhile, the second phase of ticket sales for the Sri Lanka leg will commence at 6:30 PM PST (7 PM IST) on 17 August. This second phase of ticket sales will include the much awaited fixture between Pakistan and India on 2 September.
Nine Asia Cup 2023 matches will be held in Sri Lanka, including the final.
The Sri Lanka leg will begin with the home side taking on Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 31 August. The tournament kicks off in Multan when the hosts Pakistan play Nepal on 30 August.