Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Schedule, Format, Full Squads And Live Streaming Details

Asia Cup 2023: The much-awaited tournament is scheduled to begin next week. This year, the Asia Cup will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The six-team ODI tournament, which is a pre-cursor to the ODI World Cup will be important for the Asian teams to prepare for the mega ICC event which will be played in India in October.

Last year, the Asia Cup was held in the T20 format before the T20 World Cup in Australia. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the final in the UAE.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Asia Cup 2023: