Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Schedule, Format, Full Squads And Live Streaming Details
All you need to know about the upcoming tournament set to be played between the top teams in Asia.
Asia Cup 2023: The much-awaited tournament is scheduled to begin next week. This year, the Asia Cup will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
The six-team ODI tournament, which is a pre-cursor to the ODI World Cup will be important for the Asian teams to prepare for the mega ICC event which will be played in India in October.
Last year, the Asia Cup was held in the T20 format before the T20 World Cup in Australia. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the final in the UAE.
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Asia Cup 2023:
Asia Cup 2023: Date And Time
Asia Cup 2023 will be played from August 30 to September 17. The matches will start at 3 PM IST.
Asia Cup 2023: Format, Teams And Groups
The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in fifty-overs format. The six teams participating in the tournament have been divided into two groups of three teams each.
Group A: India, Pakistan and Nepal
Group B: Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2023: Full Schedule
A total of 13 ODI matches will be played in the Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan will host four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka will host the remaining matches.
The tournament will commence with the six group-stage matches which will be followed by the Super 4s. The two teams which occupy the top two spots at the end of the Super 4s will play the final.
Asia Cup 2023 Fixtures:
Group Stage -
Pakistan vs Nepal on August 30 in Multan, Pakistan
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka on August 31 in Kandy, Sri Lanka
India vs Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan on September 3 in Lahore, Pakistan
India vs Nepal on September 4 in Kandy, Sri Lanka
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka on September 5 in Lahore, Pakistan
Super 4s
A1 v B2 on September 6 in Lahore, Pakistan
B1 v B2 on September 9 in Colombo, Sri Lanka
A1 v A2 on September 10 in Colombo, Sri Lanka
A2 v B1 on September 12 in Colombo, Sri Lanka
A1 v B1 on September 14 in Colombo, Sri Lanka
A2 v B2 on September 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Final
September 17 in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2023: Live Streaming And Broadcast Details
Asia Cup 2023 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream all the Asia Cup matches on its app and website.
Asia Cup 2023: Full Squads
India Squad For Asia Cup 2023
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Afghanistan Squad For Asia Cup 2023
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Nepal Squad For Asia Cup 2023
Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Shyam Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato and Arjun Saud.
Sri Lanka Squad For Asia Cup 2023
The official squad is yet to be announced:
Here is the probable 15 player squad according to newswire.lk:
Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana.
Pakistan Squad For Asia Cup 2023
Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).
Bangladesh Squad For Asia Cup 2023
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.