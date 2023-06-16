Ashes 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch England vs Australia Test Series Live?

The first Test match of the much-awaited Ashes series between England and Australia will begin on Friday.

A confident looking Australian will enter the series after defeating India in the World Test Championship Final 2023 while England will look win the series for the first time since 2015.

England has already announced their playing XI for the 1st Test match at Edgbaston. Moeen Ali, who came back from retirement has been included in the playing XI as their main spinner while pacer Mark Wood has been left out.

Meanwhile, in a big boost for the team, England skipper Ben Stokes said that he will be able to bowl in the first Test against Australia. The 32-year-old has been struggling with a knee injury for a while now which has hampered his bowling abilities.

“The last three days have been really good for my confidence. I have bowled some overs and been able to run in with more intensity day by day so I have got myself in a really good place to bowl,” Reuters quoted Stokes as saying on Thursday.

Australia is expected to play with the same team that defeated India a few days ago. It will be interesting to see if a fully fit Josh Hazlewood makes his way into the playing XI in place of Scott Boland.