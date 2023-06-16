Ashes 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch England vs Australia Test Series Live?
The 1st ENG vs AUS Ashes Test will be played from June 16 onwards at Edgbaston.
The first Test match of the much-awaited Ashes series between England and Australia will begin on Friday.
A confident looking Australian will enter the series after defeating India in the World Test Championship Final 2023 while England will look win the series for the first time since 2015.
England has already announced their playing XI for the 1st Test match at Edgbaston. Moeen Ali, who came back from retirement has been included in the playing XI as their main spinner while pacer Mark Wood has been left out.
Meanwhile, in a big boost for the team, England skipper Ben Stokes said that he will be able to bowl in the first Test against Australia. The 32-year-old has been struggling with a knee injury for a while now which has hampered his bowling abilities.
“The last three days have been really good for my confidence. I have bowled some overs and been able to run in with more intensity day by day so I have got myself in a really good place to bowl,” Reuters quoted Stokes as saying on Thursday.
Australia is expected to play with the same team that defeated India a few days ago. It will be interesting to see if a fully fit Josh Hazlewood makes his way into the playing XI in place of Scott Boland.
England's Playing XI
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson
Australia's Probable Playing XI
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.
England vs Australia, 1st Test: Date, Time And Venue
The first Ashes Test will be played from Friday, June16 to Tuesday, June 20 at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST and 11 AM local time.
England vs Australia Live Telecast In India
Sony Sports Network channels in India will broadcast the England vs Australia Test series live.
England vs Australia, Ashes 2023: Live Streaming In India
Cricket fans in India can watch the Ashes 2023 on the Sony Liv app and website.
How To Watch Ashes 2023 In Australia?
According to cricket.com.au, viewers in Australia can watch The Ashes 2023 broadcast on Channel Nine and their digital platform 9Now.
How To Watch ENG vs AUS Test In UK?
The Ashes 2023 series will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK. The live streaming will be available on NOW and Sky Go app.