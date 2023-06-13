Ashes 2023, England vs Australia: Date, Time, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And More
Here's all you need to know about one of the most awaited Test series of 2023.
One of the oldest rivalries in cricket will resume this week when England and Australia play against each other in The Ashes series.
Pat Cummins-led Australian team will be high on confidence since they are going into the series as the World Test Champions. On the other hand, England trashed Ireland in a one-off Test match earlier this month.
The series will also be important for both teams as it marks the beginning of the WTC 2023-25 cycle.
England will go all out with their 'bazball' approach in a bid to win the series for the first time since 2015. In the series played in Australia a couple of years ago, England lost 4-0.
The mind games between the two teams started a while back with the most recent being Steve Smith commenting on how he is looking forward to seeing England's aggressive approach against Australian bowlers.
Here are the details for the England vs Australia Test series:
When Does Ashes 2023 Start?
The first Ashes Test will begin on Friday, June 16.
ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023: Fixtures, Date, Time And Venue
1. England vs Australia, 1st Test
Date: June 16 to June 20
Time: 11 AM local time, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
2. England vs Australia, 2nd Test
Date: June 28 to July 2
Time: 11 AM local time, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Lord's, London
3. England vs Australia, 3rd Test
Date: July 6 to July 10
Time: 11 AM local time, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
4. England vs Australia, 4th Test
Date: July 19 to July 23
Time: 11 AM local time, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
5. England vs Australia, 5th Test
Date: July 27 to July 31
Time: 11 AM local time, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Kennington Oval, London
Ashes 2023 Tickets
Here are the ticket details for the ENG vs AUS series, according to England Cricket Board's official website:
1. Edgbaston: Days 1-4 sold out. Day 5 tickets available
2. Lord's: Days 1-4 sold out. Day 5 tickets available
3. Headingley: Days 1-4 sold out. Day 5 tickets available
4. Emirates Old Trafford: Days 1-4 sold out. Day 5 tickets available
5. Kia Oval: Last tickets remaining
Ashes 2023 Telecast Details
The 5-match test series will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.
In the United Kingdom, the Ashes will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Viewers in Australia can tune in to Channel 9 to watch the Ashes series live.
England vs Australia Live Streaming Details
India: The Ashes will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app
Australia: Foxtel, through its sports streaming service Kayo will live stream the England vs Australia series.
UK: The Ashes can be watched online via the Sky Go streaming service.
Australia's Squad For The Ashes
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.
England's Squad For The Ashes
Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.