Ashes 2023, England vs Australia: Date, Time, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And More

One of the oldest rivalries in cricket will resume this week when England and Australia play against each other in The Ashes series.

Pat Cummins-led Australian team will be high on confidence since they are going into the series as the World Test Champions. On the other hand, England trashed Ireland in a one-off Test match earlier this month.

The series will also be important for both teams as it marks the beginning of the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

England will go all out with their 'bazball' approach in a bid to win the series for the first time since 2015. In the series played in Australia a couple of years ago, England lost 4-0.

The mind games between the two teams started a while back with the most recent being Steve Smith commenting on how he is looking forward to seeing England's aggressive approach against Australian bowlers.

Here are the details for the England vs Australia Test series: