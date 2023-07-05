Ashes 2023: England Make 3 Changes As They Announce Playing XI For 3rd Test vs Australia; Check Here
All-rounders Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and pacer Mark Wood have been included in the team.
England have announced their playing XI for the 3rd Ashes Test against Australia starting Wednesday.
All-rounders Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and pacer Mark Wood have been included in the team. They will replace Ollie Pope, Josh Tongue and Jimmy Anderson, who were a part of the team that lost the Lord's Test by 43 runs.
Here is England's starting XI for the Leeds Test match:
1. Zak Crawley
2. Ben Duckett
3. Harry Brook
4. Joe Root
5. Jonny Bairstow
6. Ben Stokes (c)
7. Moeen Ali
8. Chris Woakes
9. Mark Wood
10. Ollie Robinson
11. Stuart Broad
With Ollie Pope out ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes with a shoulder injury, Harry Brook will take his position at number 3. Moeen Ali makes a comeback to the team after missing the 2nd Test due to a finger injury.
The exclusion of Josh Tongue comes as a surprise as he took 6 wickets in the 2nd Test and challenged the Australian batters consistently.