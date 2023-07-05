Ashes 2023: England Make 3 Changes As They Announce Playing XI For 3rd Test vs Australia; Check Here

England have announced their playing XI for the 3rd Ashes Test against Australia starting Wednesday.

All-rounders Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and pacer Mark Wood have been included in the team. They will replace Ollie Pope, Josh Tongue and Jimmy Anderson, who were a part of the team that lost the Lord's Test by 43 runs.

Here is England's starting XI for the Leeds Test match:

1. Zak Crawley

2. Ben Duckett

3. Harry Brook

4. Joe Root

5. Jonny Bairstow

6. Ben Stokes (c)

7. Moeen Ali

8. Chris Woakes

9. Mark Wood

10. Ollie Robinson

11. Stuart Broad