Ashes 2023, 2nd Test: England Announce Playing XI, Moeen Ali Replaced By An Ashes Debutant
The 2nd Test match of the Ashes series between England and Australia will be played at Lord's in London from Wednesday.
The Ashes rivalry will resume this week when England will play against Australia in the 2nd Test of the ongoing Ashes series.
The Ashes series began with a bang with Australia coming out on top and winning 1st Test by two wickets. Pat Cummins was the hero for Australia as he took his team over the line and ensured they continue their winning streak after the recent WTC Final win.
The 2nd Test match of the Ashes series between England and Australia will be played at Lord's in London from Wednesday, June 28 onwards. A day before the match, England have announced their playing XI.
Surprisingly enough, Moeen Ali who had made his comeback from retirement and was included in the starting line-up for the 1st Test has been replaced by Worcestershire seamer Josh Tongue.
England Playing XI For 2nd Ashes Test
England Playing XI
1. Ben Duckett
2. Zak Crawley
3. Ollie Pope
4. Joe Root
5. Harry Brook
6. Ben Stokes (C)
7. Jonathan Bairstow (wk)
8. Stuart Broad
9. Ollie Robinson
10. Josh Tongue
11. James Anderson
Australia hasn't yet announced their playing XI.
In the 1st Test match, Pat Cummins had preferred to announce the Australian line-up at the toss. The Australian captain might field the same playing XI for the second Test match.
Who Is Josh Tongue?
Joshua Charles Tongue plays for Worcestershire County Cricket Club. He is a right-arm seam bowler and also bats right-handed.
Josh Tongue was part of the England playing XI when they took on Ireland in the only Test in June 2023. It was a memorable debut for the English seam bowler who ended the game with a fifer after taking 5 for 66 runs in the 2nd innings of the match.
In 2017-18, Tongue had announced his arrival to the big stage when he ended up in the top ten wicket-takers of the county season with 47 wickets.
Ashes Squad
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood