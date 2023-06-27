Ashes 2023, 2nd Test: England Announce Playing XI, Moeen Ali Replaced By An Ashes Debutant

The Ashes rivalry will resume this week when England will play against Australia in the 2nd Test of the ongoing Ashes series.

The Ashes series began with a bang with Australia coming out on top and winning 1st Test by two wickets. Pat Cummins was the hero for Australia as he took his team over the line and ensured they continue their winning streak after the recent WTC Final win.

The 2nd Test match of the Ashes series between England and Australia will be played at Lord's in London from Wednesday, June 28 onwards. A day before the match, England have announced their playing XI.

Surprisingly enough, Moeen Ali who had made his comeback from retirement and was included in the starting line-up for the 1st Test has been replaced by Worcestershire seamer Josh Tongue.