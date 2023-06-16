Ashes 2023 1st Test Live: Playing XI Announced, Starc Misses Out Hazlewood Comes In
1st Test between England and Australia will begin on June 16.
England Vs Australia Toss Update
England win the toss and opt to bat.
We'll bat first. Looks a great cricket wicket. Very proud to be here with all the hype around, very special moment for me and the team. It has been tough at times with the energy, but that has been something we are good at in the past. Happy to have Mo back, unfortunate injury to Leachy. I've seen Mo produce some great performances in the past, we know what he can bring to the team.Ben Stokes
We'd have batted as well. One change, Mitch Starc out, Hazlewood comes in. Tough call, Starc was really good last game but good to have someone like Hazlewood come in. Tough to manage the workloads, but that is a good problem to have. Good preparation to win the WTC final, we went into that fresh and we are now eager to go. England will come at us, but that's okayPat Cummins
Ashes 1st Test: England Vs Australia Playing XI
Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Cricket's most oldest and decorated rivalry begins on June 16 as England and Australia battle it out for test supremacy and to win the 'The Ashes' Urn.
The 1st Test match of the Ashes series between England and Australia will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday, June 16. And just a few days ago England had announced their playing XI for the 1st test.
And on the eve of the test match Australia have also announced their playing XI for the 1st test match.
Here are some important details you should know as the 1st Ashes test begins on June 16.
Ashes 1st Test Venue
The 1st test match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
What Time Does The 1st Ashes Test Start?
The 1st test between England and Australia will start at 11 AM local time (3:30 PM IST).
Where to Watch Ashes 1st Test Live On TV?
The 5-match test series will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.
In the United Kingdom, the Ashes will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Viewers in Australia can tune in to Channel 9 to watch the Ashes series live.
Where to Watch Ashes 1st Test Live Online?
The Ashes will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app in India
In Australia - Foxtel, through its sports streaming service Kayo will live stream England vs Australia series.
In UK: The Ashes can be watched online via the Sky Go streaming service.
Ashes Squad
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood