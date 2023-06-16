Ashes 2023 1st Test Live: Playing XI Announced, Starc Misses Out Hazlewood Comes In

Cricket's most oldest and decorated rivalry begins on June 16 as England and Australia battle it out for test supremacy and to win the 'The Ashes' Urn.

The 1st Test match of the Ashes series between England and Australia will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday, June 16. And just a few days ago England had announced their playing XI for the 1st test.



And on the eve of the test match Australia have also announced their playing XI for the 1st test match.