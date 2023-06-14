Ashes 2023 1st Test: England Announce Their Playing XI Without This Player
1st Test between England and Australia will begin on June 16.
One of the oldest rivalries in cricketing history will resume this week when England and Australia play against each other in The Ashes series. The 1st test match of the Ashes series between England and Australia will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday, June 16 and just a few days ahead of the 1st test match, England has announced their playing XI.
Surprisingly enough, Moeen Ali who is making his comeback from retirement is included in the starting line-up and England have left out their fastest bowler Mark Wood from the opening Ashes Test.
Fast bowling veterans James Anderson and Stuart Board will lead the bowling attack for England along with Ollie Robinson. With Jack Leach being ruled out of the Ashes series, England has brought in Moeen Ali who can play a key role with this right-arm off-breaks.
England Playing XI For 1st Ashes Test Against Australia
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Australia still hasn't confirmed their playing XI but they could well announce their line-up for a day before the 1st test on June 15.
Ashes Squad
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood