Ashes 2023 1st Test: England Announce Their Playing XI Without This Player

Surprisingly enough, Moeen Ali who is making his comeback from retirement is included in the starting line-up and England have left out their fastest bowler Mark Wood from the opening Ashes Test.

Fast bowling veterans James Anderson and Stuart Board will lead the bowling attack for England along with Ollie Robinson. With Jack Leach being ruled out of the Ashes series, England has brought in Moeen Ali who can play a key role with this right-arm off-breaks.