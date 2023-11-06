WATCH: Angelo Mathews Becomes First Player To Be 'Timed Out' In International Cricket History

Cricket World Cup 2023: Match 38 of the ODI World Cup between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh witnessed a very bizarre dismissal in which all-rounder Angelo Mathews lost his wicked due to being 'timed out'.

It was also the first time in the history of international cricket that a batter was given out in this manner.

The event happened in the 25th over immediately after Samarawickrama's dismissal where he was caught off the bowling of Shakib. Although the reasons could not be ascertained yet, it seems that Angelo Mathews came to the crease with the wrong helmet.

As soon as he reached the crease he gestured towards the dressing room indicating it was not his helmet or something had gone wrong with the helmet strap which prompted him to ask for a new one.

The substitute did come out with the right helmet but time was passing by and the on-field umpires also seemed unhappy with the entire situation. It seems then the Bangladesh team appealed for a time out and since he was not ready to bat even after two minutes, Angelo Mathews was given out.