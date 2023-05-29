Ambati Rayudu Announces Retirement: A Look At CSK Batter's IPL Career
Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement after the 2023 IPL final against Gujarat Titans.
Former India ODI specialist and Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu on Sunday announced his retirement after the 2023 IPL final against Gujarat Titans. Rayudu had retired from international cricket after being avoided after the 2019 World Cup in England. He had announced his retirement from domestic cricket but retracted the decision later. However, the 38-year-old Hyderabadi on Sunday tweeted that there won't be any U-turn this time.
2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. Itâs been quite a journey.I have decided that tonightâs final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn ðð— ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 28, 2023
Ambati Rayudu's IPL Career
Rayudu entered the IPL in 2010, representing the Mumbai Indians. He remained a part of the team until the 2017 edition, during which they clinched the championship trophy thrice, in 2013, 2015, and 2017. Subsequently, Rayudu was signed by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 2018 season.
In 2018, Rayudu enjoyed his most outstanding performance with the bat. He accumulated 602 runs in 16 innings, boasting an average of 43, including his highest individual score of an unbeaten 100. CSK emerged victorious in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension, which was imposed due to the involvement of a key official in spot-fixing and betting.
In his IPL career, Rayudu has amassed a total of 4329 runs in 203 matches, maintaining an average of 28.29 and a strike rate of 127.29. His impressive record consists of one century and 22 half-centuries, out of which 1,913 runs have been contributed while playing for Chennai.
Ambati Rayudu's 2023 IPL
In his last IPL tournament, Rayudu had participated in 15 matches for Chennai in the 2023 IPL season. He scored 139 runs, averaging 15.44 at a strike rate of 132.38.
Ambati Rayudu's Retirement Announcement
In 2022, Rayudu made a premature retirement announcement from the IPL, but it was swiftly deleted within an hour after the intervention of the CSK team management. In the deleted tweet, Rayudu expressed his contentment, stating that the current season would be his final appearance in the IPL. He also expressed gratitude towards the Mumbai Indians and CSK for the incredible journey he had experienced with both teams.
In his overall career, Rayudu has represented India in 55 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and six Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) between 2013 and 2019.