Ambati Rayudu Announces Retirement: A Look At CSK Batter's IPL Career

Rayudu entered the IPL in 2010, representing the Mumbai Indians. He remained a part of the team until the 2017 edition, during which they clinched the championship trophy thrice, in 2013, 2015, and 2017. Subsequently, Rayudu was signed by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 2018 season.

In 2018, Rayudu enjoyed his most outstanding performance with the bat. He accumulated 602 runs in 16 innings, boasting an average of 43, including his highest individual score of an unbeaten 100. CSK emerged victorious in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension, which was imposed due to the involvement of a key official in spot-fixing and betting.

In his IPL career, Rayudu has amassed a total of 4329 runs in 203 matches, maintaining an average of 28.29 and a strike rate of 127.29. His impressive record consists of one century and 22 half-centuries, out of which 1,913 runs have been contributed while playing for Chennai.