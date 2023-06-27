After MS Dhoni, Another 'MS' Found Playing Candy Crush On A Plane

A video featuring cricket legend MS Dhoni aboard an Indigo flight has been taking the internet by storm, earning praise for his down-to-earth demeanor during the journey. The footage was posted by Nitika Jaiswal, an Indigo staff member. In the Instagram Reel shared by Jaiswal, she can be seen navigating through the airplane with a tray filled with chocolates and biscuits. She makes her way to the row where Dhoni is seated by the window and his wife Sakshi is in the aisle seat.

In the video, Dhoni, quite absorbed, is spotted playing the popular mobile game Candy Crush Saga on his tablet that's resting on the tray table. Upon the air hostess' arrival with the chocolates, a surprised Dhoni graciously accepts one packet, indicating that it is enough for him.

Though the video was uploaded approximately two weeks ago, it only recently made its way into the internet's trending topics.

Reflecting on the unexpected encounter, the awestruck air hostess confessed on Instagram, "I couldn't stop blushing, not only for the entire flight but for the whole day." She added, "I can't believe I met him in such a manner. He has been my crush forever. No doubt such a great human being, so humble and down to earth person. Oh my God...I'm still smiling." [sic]

Watch video here: