AFC Champions League 2023: Schedule, Groups, Mumbai City FC Fixture List, How To Watch

ACL 2023: The AFC Champions League (ACL) is an annual continental club football competition organised by the Asian Football Confederation, and contested by Asia's top-division football clubs. This will be the 42nd edition of the tournament who's inaugural season began in 1967.

It is similar to Europe's UEFA Champions League which sees some of the most prestigious clubs in Asian football. The competition involves national league champions of their national associations going head to head in a battle it our for Asian Supremacy.

The tournament's origin began in 1967 when it was known as the Asian Champion Club Tournament. Later in 2002, the competition rebranded and as a result of the merger between the Asian Club Championship, the Asian Cup Winners' Cup and the Asian Super Cup, was born the name AFC Champions League.

This will also be the final tournament under the current AFC Champions League title, as the competition will be rebranded as the AFC Champions League Elite starting in 2024–25.