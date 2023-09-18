AFC Champions League 2023: Schedule, Groups, Mumbai City FC Fixture List, How To Watch
The first match of the ACL 2023-24 will see Mumbai City FC taking on Iranian football club side Nassaji Mazandaran on September 18
ACL 2023: The AFC Champions League (ACL) is an annual continental club football competition organised by the Asian Football Confederation, and contested by Asia's top-division football clubs. This will be the 42nd edition of the tournament who's inaugural season began in 1967.
It is similar to Europe's UEFA Champions League which sees some of the most prestigious clubs in Asian football. The competition involves national league champions of their national associations going head to head in a battle it our for Asian Supremacy.
The tournament's origin began in 1967 when it was known as the Asian Champion Club Tournament. Later in 2002, the competition rebranded and as a result of the merger between the Asian Club Championship, the Asian Cup Winners' Cup and the Asian Super Cup, was born the name AFC Champions League.
This will also be the final tournament under the current AFC Champions League title, as the competition will be rebranded as the AFC Champions League Elite starting in 2024–25.
It's time to ððððð ðð— #ACL (@TheAFCCL) September 18, 2023
Which side are you cheering?? #ACL pic.twitter.com/oprSDANaDp
2023–24 AFC Champions League Tournament Details
The qualifying rounds for the AFC Champions League were held from August 15-22, 2023.
The AFC Champions League 2023 will begin on September 18, 2023 and will end on May 18, 2024.
A total of 21 teams competed in the qualifying play-offs to decide eight places in the group stage of the 2023–24 AFC Champions League.
A total of 40 teams divided into 10 groups will compete for this elite championship.
AFC Champions League 2023 Format
The AFC Champions League adopts a round-robin format with four teams in each group. Teams will play two rounds of matches against each other on a home & away basis. The 10 group winners along with the three best runners-up of each Zone will book their places in the Knockout Stages, which will take place from February to April before the final is held over two legs on May 11 and 18, 2024.
AFC Champions League 2023 Teams
Melbourne City FC (Australia)
Shandong Taishan FC (China)
Wuhan Three Towns FC (China)
Zhejiang FC (China)
Kitchee SC (Hong Kong)
Mumbai City FC (India)
Nassaji Mazandaran FC (Iran)
Persepolis FC (Iran)
Sepahan SC (Iran)
Air Force Club (Iraq)
Kawasaki Frontale (Japan)
Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
Ventforet Kofu (Japan)
Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan)
Al Faisaly (Jordan)
Incheon United FC (Korea)
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (Korea)
Pohang Steelers (Korea)
Ulsan Hyundai FC (Korea)
Johor Darul Ta’zim (Malaysia)
Kaya FC-Iloilo (Phillipines)
Al Duhail SC (Qatar)
Al Sadd SC (Qatar)
Al Fayha FC (Saudi Arabia)
Al Hilal SFC (Saudi Arabia)
Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia)
Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)
Lion City Sailors (Singapore)
FC Istiklol (Tajikistan)
Bangkok United (Thailand)
BG Pathum United (Thailand)
Buriram United (Thailand)
Ahal FC (Turkmenistan)
Al Ain FC (United Arab Emirates)
Sharjah FC (United Arab Emirates)
AGMK FC (Uzbekistan)
FC Nasaf (Uzbekistan)
Navbahor (Uzbekistan)
Pakhtakor (Uzbekistan)
Hanoi FC (Vietnam)
AFC Champions League 2023 Groups
GROUP A (WEST ZONE)
Pakhtakor (Uzbekistan)
Al Fayha FC (Saudi Arabia)
Ahal FC (Turkmenistan)
Al Ain FC (United Arab Emirates)
GROUP B (WEST ZONE)
Al Sadd SC (Qatar)
FC Nasaf (Uzbekistan)
Al Faisaly (Jordan)
Sharjah FC (United Arab Emirates)
GROUP C (WEST ZONE)
Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia)
Sepahan SC (Iran)
Air Force Club (Iraq)
AGMK FC (Uzbekistan)
GROUP D (WEST ZONE)
Al Hilal SFC (Saudi Arabia)
Nassaji Mazandaran FC (Iran)
Mumbai City FC (India)
Navbahor (Uzbekistan)
GROUP E (WEST ZONE)
Persepolis FC (Iran)
Al Duhail SC (Qatar)
FC Istiklol (Tajikistan)
Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)
GROUP F (EAST ZONE)
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (Korea)
Bangkok United (Thailand)
Lion City Sailors (Singapore)
Kitchee SC (Hong Kong)
GROUP G (EAST ZONE)
Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan)
Shandong Taishan FC (China)
Kaya FC-Iloilo (Phillipines)
Incheon United FC (Korea)
GROUP H (EAST ZONE)
Buriram United (Thailand)
Ventforet Kofu (Japan)
Melbourne City FC (Australia)
Zhejiang FC (China)
GROUP I (EAST ZONE)
Ulsan Hyundai FC (Korea)
Kawasaki Frontale (Japan)
Johor Darul Ta’zim (Malaysia)
BG Pathum United (Thailand)
GROUP J (EAST ZONE)
Wuhan Three Towns FC (Chine)
Pohang Steelers (Korea)
Hanoi FC (Vietnam)
Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
AFC Champions League 2023 Schedule
Here is full list of fixtures of the AFC Champions League 2023
Where to watch AFC Champions League 2023 live on TV in India?
The AFC Champions League 2023-24 will be telecast live on the Sports 18 TV channel in India.
Where to watch AFC Champions League 2023 live online in India
In India, live streaming of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 will be available on FanCode app and website.
Mumbai City FC in AFC Champions League 2023
Mumbai City FC will kick-off their AFC Champions League 2023-24 campaign in Group D with a home game against Iran’s Nassaji Mazandaran on Monday, September 18. The MCFC vs NAS match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.
Mumbai City FC will be making their second successive appearance in the AFC Champions League. Mumbai City became the first Indian team to win an AFC Champions League match en route to a second-place finish in Group B. In the previous edition, they had missed out on a place in the Round of 16.
The 2023 ACL campaign will be the last time an Indian club will play in the AFC Champions League, this is due to the new AFC rules which have prevented Indian clubs from participating in the top tier of Asian club football until the country’s rank in Asia improves.
Apart from Nassaji Mazandaran, Mumbai City FC will be accompanied by last edition’s finalists and four-time AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal and Uzbekistan side Navbahor.
Mumbai City FC Fixtures in AFC Champions League 2023
Here is the fixture list of Mumbai City FC in AFC Champions League 2023
Mumbai City FC vs Nassaji Mazandaran: 18 September 2023 at 7:30 PM
Navbahor vs Mumbai City FC: 3 October 2023 at 7:30 PM
Al-Hilal vs Mumbai City FC: 23 October 2023 at 11:30 PM
Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal: 6 November 2023 at 7:30 PM
Nassaji Mazandaran vs Mumbai City FC: 28 November 2023 at 9:30 PM
Mumbai City FC vs Navbahor: 4 December 2023 at 9:30 PM
Mumbai City FC’s squad
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Phurba Lachenpa, Ahan Prakash, Bhaskar Roy
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Tiri, Sanjeev Stalin, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues
Midfielders: Alberto Noguera Ripoll, Franklin Nazareth, Jayesh Rane, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Yoell Van Nieff
Forwards: Abdenasser El Khayati, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, Gurkirat Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Seilenthang Lotjem, Vikram Pratap Singh