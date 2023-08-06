Aditi Swami & Ojas Deotale Script History At The 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships
Watch the winning moments as India's duo of Aditi and Ojas secure World Titles at the World Archery Championships.
2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships: Indian teenage sensation Aditi Gopichand Swami made history at the World Archery Championships as she became the youngest World Archery Champion in the 2006 post-World Cup era and also claimed India’s first ever individual title at the 2023 Hyundai World Archery championships with compound women’s gold in Berlin.
This historic achievement was followed by another stunning performance by India's Ojas Pravin Deotale who completed a treble of Indian world titles at the World Archery Championships as he won a historic compound men's gold at the 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships in Berlin.
Earlier on Friday, the Indian compound women’s team had secured thier first gold medal at the World Archery Championships in Berlin.
[Watch] As Indian Compound Women's Team, Aditi Swami & Ojas Deotale Secure World Archery Championship Title
Indian Compound Women's Team
First, it was the Indian Compound women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur who secured their first gold medal after being crowned as the new world champions at the 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships.
27-year-old Jyothi Surekha Vennam who was the only archer part of the last three championships fitting sealed victory in Berlin with the final arrow.
HISTORIC win for India ð®ð³ð¥— World Archery (@worldarchery) August 4, 2023
New world champions at the Hyundai @worldarchery Championships.#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/8dNHLZJkCR
The team of this Indian trio edged the Mexican trio of Andrea Becerra, Dafne Quintero, and Ana Sofia Hernandez Jeon, 235-229. This was the first time India had won the gold medal in the championships, in 2019 and 2021 India had won bronze and silver respectively.
Aditi Gopichand Swami
17-year-old Aditi who had already secured a gold with her Indian compound women's team followed that win with her own brilliant individual performance and scripted history by becoming the youngest World Archery Champion and claimed India’s first-ever individual title at the 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships. She beat Mecixo's Andrea Becerra, 149-147.
India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched the 3rd place behind silver-medialist Andrea Becerra.
Aditi Swami gets the FIRST individual WORLD TITLE for India.— World Archery (@worldarchery) August 5, 2023
The 17-year-old prodigy is now the world champion. ð#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/oBbtgxyzq3
As for Aditi Gopichand Swami, 2023 has been a superb year for this teenage sensation. Before securing the world title she had also become a double youth world champion after winning individual and team gold at the 2023 World Archery Youth Championships in Ireland in the month of July.
Ojas Pravin Deotale
The double soon turned into a treble for team India as Ojas Deotale won a historic compound men's gold at the same event. Ojas shot a perfect 150 in the final to beat Poland’s Lukasz Przybylski by a single point and become the first Indian man to win an individual world title.
PERFECT WIN for Ojas Pravin Deotale. ð®ð³ð®âð¨ð¥ð— World Archery (@worldarchery) August 5, 2023
WORLD CHAMPION with a 150 complete score.#WorldArchery #archery pic.twitter.com/1I8Yvg8slu
Here are some visuals as these players stand proud on the top step of the podium at the World Archery Championships.
Ojas Pravin Deotale puts india on TOP ð¥— World Archery (@worldarchery) August 5, 2023
He is the new world champion in Berlin.#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/ea3Y7sbaso
Aditi Swami is the NEW world champion! ðð®ð³#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/QkAavPmkwp— World Archery (@worldarchery) August 5, 2023
Three countries, three new world titles. ð®ð³ðµð±ðºð¸ @truball_axcel#ArcheryNews #WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/qQTPhAWxZU— World Archery (@worldarchery) August 5, 2023
Congratulations Pour in For Team India
Soon after their victories, congratulations started to pour in as prominent personalities from the world of politics, sports and business applauded the efforts and expressed their pride towards them for making India proud at world championship stage.
A proud moment for India as our exceptional compound Women's Team brings home India's first-ever gold medal in the World Archery Championship held in Berlin. Congratulations to our champions! Their hard work and dedication have led to this outstanding outcome. pic.twitter.com/oT8teX1bod— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2023
Kudos to #KheloIndia Athlete Aditi Gopichand Swami on being crowned World Champion in the Women's Individual Compound Final at the #ArcheryWorldChampionshipsð©ðªð¹ and bagging theð¥ for ð®ð³Â with a near perfect score of 149 pointsðªð— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 5, 2023
With this victory she has become the firstâ¦ pic.twitter.com/m6kd0Y9ifK
Heartiest congratulations to @VJSurekha, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Gopichand Swami for securing India's historic first-ever ð¥ at the #ArcheryWorldChampionships.ð¯— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 4, 2023
We are incredibly proud of your achievements, and you have filled ð®ð³ with immense pride. May you continue to makeâ¦ pic.twitter.com/LopCZgzElx
Congratulations #AditiSwami ðð»ð«¡ð¥ð¯ https://t.co/OSMS8gB2TV— Rajeev Chandrasekhar ð®ð³ (@Rajeev_GoI) August 6, 2023
ð®ð³Ojas Deotale becomes the WORLD CHAMPION ! ð¹— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 6, 2023
He also becomes the first Indian to win an individual Gold Medal ð¥ in Menâs Compound at the Archery World Championships !
Scores a perfect 150 ð¯
Many congratulations Ojas for creating history !
Keep inspiring !#ArcheryNewsâ¦ pic.twitter.com/l8mJsMPb00
Indian women on the Rise. No surprise. Because, like Arjuna, they only see the âeye of the birdâ As opposed to the Bullâs eye. ððð½ðð½ðð½. Thank you for making us all so proud. pic.twitter.com/kwq97zwRiR— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 5, 2023
Incredible performances from our archers at the #WorldArcheryChampionship! ð¹— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 6, 2023
Women's Compound Team: Jyothi, Aditi & Parneet ð¥
Men's Individual: Ojas ð¥
Women's Individual: Aditi ð¥| Jyothi ð¥
Our women's trio won a close final followed by Aditi's individual world title at 17â¦ pic.twitter.com/hG7vHNloRa
India rejoices with pride as Compound archers Jyothi Surekha, Parneet Kaur & Aditi Gopichand Swami make history and bring home India's first-ever Gold at the World Archery Championship in Berlin.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 5, 2023
Heartiest congratulations to these phenomenal women ! pic.twitter.com/8yW1d5ss6d
Indian hearts swell in pride as Compound archers Jyothi Surekha, Parneet Kaur & Aditi Gopichand Swami stand at the pinnacle of success, winning India's first-ever Gold at the Archery World Championships held in Berlin, and emerging as the World Champions.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2023
My heartfeltâ¦ pic.twitter.com/uc4RvctBon
Congratulations, #AditiSwami, on becoming the first individual world champion for India! ð Your achievement at just 17 years old is truly remarkable. Your hard work and dedication have paid off, and the entire nation is proud of you. Keep shining brightly! pic.twitter.com/R23DgRxvXy— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 5, 2023
Our women's team scripts history at the World Archery Championships !— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 5, 2023
Many congratulations to the formidable trio of V. Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur who clinched the first ever goldð¥for India in Berlin.
India is proud of your accomplishment, and we wish you aâ¦ pic.twitter.com/YaGWERRkNW