Aditi Swami & Ojas Deotale Script History At The 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships

Watch the winning moments as India's duo of Aditi and Ojas secure World Titles at the World Archery Championships.

06 Aug 2023, 12:58 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>source:&nbsp;https://twitter.com/worldarchery</p></div>
source: https://twitter.com/worldarchery

2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships: Indian teenage sensation Aditi Gopichand Swami made history at the World Archery Championships as she became the youngest World Archery Champion in the 2006 post-World Cup era and also claimed India’s first ever individual title at the 2023 Hyundai World Archery championships with compound women’s gold in Berlin.

This historic achievement was followed by another stunning performance by India's Ojas Pravin Deotale who completed a treble of Indian world titles at the World Archery Championships as he won a historic compound men's gold at the 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships in Berlin. 

Earlier on Friday, the Indian compound women’s team had secured thier first gold medal at the World Archery Championships in Berlin.

[Watch] As Indian Compound Women's Team, Aditi Swami & Ojas Deotale Secure World Archery Championship Title

Indian Compound Women's Team

First, it was the Indian Compound women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur who secured their first gold medal after being crowned as the new world champions at the 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships.

27-year-old Jyothi Surekha Vennam who was the only archer part of the last three championships fitting sealed victory in Berlin with the final arrow.

The team of this Indian trio edged the Mexican trio of Andrea Becerra, Dafne Quintero, and Ana Sofia Hernandez Jeon, 235-229. This was the first time India had won the gold medal in the championships, in 2019 and 2021 India had won bronze and silver respectively.

Aditi Gopichand Swami 

17-year-old Aditi who had already secured a gold with her Indian compound women's team followed that win with her own brilliant individual performance and scripted history by becoming the youngest World Archery Champion and claimed India’s first-ever individual title at the 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships. She beat Mecixo's Andrea Becerra, 149-147.

India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched the 3rd place behind silver-medialist Andrea Becerra.

As for Aditi Gopichand Swami, 2023 has been a superb year for this teenage sensation. Before securing the world title she had also become a double youth world champion after winning individual and team gold at the 2023 World Archery Youth Championships in Ireland in the month of July.

Ojas Pravin Deotale

The double soon turned into a treble for team India as Ojas Deotale won a historic compound men's gold at the same event. Ojas shot a perfect 150 in the final to beat Poland’s Lukasz Przybylski by a single point and become the first Indian man to win an individual world title.

Here are some visuals as these players stand proud on the top step of the podium at the World Archery Championships.

Congratulations Pour in For Team India

Soon after their victories, congratulations started to pour in as prominent personalities from the world of politics, sports and business applauded the efforts and expressed their pride towards them for making India proud at world championship stage.

