Aditi Swami & Ojas Deotale Script History At The 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships

2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships: Indian teenage sensation Aditi Gopichand Swami made history at the World Archery Championships as she became the youngest World Archery Champion in the 2006 post-World Cup era and also claimed India’s first ever individual title at the 2023 Hyundai World Archery championships with compound women’s gold in Berlin.

This historic achievement was followed by another stunning performance by India's Ojas Pravin Deotale who completed a treble of Indian world titles at the World Archery Championships as he won a historic compound men's gold at the 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships in Berlin.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian compound women’s team had secured thier first gold medal at the World Archery Championships in Berlin.