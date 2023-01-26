Adani Sportsline Bags Gujarat Giants Team In Women’s Premier League

Adani Sportsline Pvt., the sports arm of the diversified Adani Group, has acquired a franchise in the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League. The Ahmedabad-based team will be called the Gujarat Giants.

Adani Sportsline acquired the Gujarat Giants for Rs 1,289 crore at the auction held by the Board of Cricket Control in India in Mumbai on Wednesday, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Seven IPL franchises and other business entities placed bid for five Women's premier League franchises.

Apart from Adani Sportsline, Indiawin Sports got the Mumbai franchise, whereas the Bengaluru one went to Royal Challengers Sports. The New Delhi and Lucknow franchises were bagged by JSW GMR Cricket and Capri Global Holdings, respectively.

Adani Sportsline manages a family of teams, including the Gulf Giants in the DP World ILT20, and the Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League.

"The Indian women’s cricket team has been doing exceptionally well, and a cricket league for women is a significant step in creating more opportunities for women through sports. Cricket is an inseparable part of the country’s fabric and Adani Sportsline was keen to begin their association with the sport with the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League," said Pranav Adani, director, Adani Enterprises Ltd.

BCCI President Roger Binny congratulated the successful bidders and expressed confidence in WPL's role in inclusion of more women cricketers.

"The league will give players from India and abroad a chance to learn and grow together. I would also like to congratulate the BCCI team for the smooth execution of the auction process. I’m confident that the league will help our women cricketers shine on the global stage," Binny said.