Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming & More

The 7th season of the blockbuster Abu Dhabi T10 is all set to begin soon. Popularly known as the T10 League is a Ten10 cricket league, it is played in the UAE. T Ten Sports Management is the owner of this league which has been approved by the Emirates Cricket Board and also sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be the venue for the T10 League 2023, which will begin today on November 28.