Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming & More
Deccan Gladiators are the defending champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 league which will begin on November 28.
The 7th season of the blockbuster Abu Dhabi T10 is all set to begin soon. Popularly known as the T10 League is a Ten10 cricket league, it is played in the UAE. T Ten Sports Management is the owner of this league which has been approved by the Emirates Cricket Board and also sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be the venue for the T10 League 2023, which will begin today on November 28.
T10 League 2023 Date And Time
The Abu Dhabi T10 league will begin on November 28 with the final taking place on December 9.
The evening fixtures will begin from 5:30 PM onwards, with matches being scheduled as late as 10:00 PM - all mentioned times are in Indian Standard Format (IST).
T10 League 2023 Format
T10 league matches are 10-overs-a-side and the duration of each match is approximately 90 minutes. The tournament will cover a total of 32 matches which will also include - two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final.
A total of 8 teams will play in the 2023 edition of Abu Dhabi T10, these teams will compete in a round-robin format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Teams
Here are the eight teams that are participating in the 2023 edition of Abu Dhabi T10 league.
New York Strikers
Morrisville Samp Army
Team Abu Dhabi
Deccan Gladiators
Delhi Bulls
Northern Warriors
The Chennai Braves
Bangla Tigers
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Schedule
The schedule comprises 28 round-robin matches followed by 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator, and a final.
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Squads
Here are the full squad details of the 8 teams participating in the 2023 edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League.
New York Strikers Squad:
Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Narine, Mohammad Amir, Asif Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Akeal Hosein, Mark Deyal, Odean Smith, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Jawadullah, Lasith Croospulle, CP Rizwan, Ali Khan, Niroshan Dickwella, George Scrimshaw.
United in diversity, unstoppable as one. ðª#NewYorkStrikers #NYSSquad #Cricket #T10League #ADT10 #CricketsFastestFormat #AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/NXLadlE4wj— New York Strikers (@NewYorkStrikers) November 26, 2023
Morrisville Samp Army Squad:
Moeen Ali (c), Faf Du Plessis, Jason Holder, Dewald Brevis, Monak Patel, Maheesh Theekshana, George Garton, Bas de Leede, Andries Gous, Najibullah Zadran, Salman Irshad, Basil Hameed, Ansh Tandon, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Muhammad Irfan, Peter Hatzoglou, Obus Pienaar, Karim Janat.
Here's your Samp Army squad for the season ðªð— Samp Army (@samp_army) November 1, 2023
(2/2) pic.twitter.com/DG5zO7KMSp
Team Abu Dhabi Squad:
Dwaine Pretorius (c), Kyle Mayers, Tymal Mills, Alex Hales, Rumman Raees, Leus du Plooy, Keemo Paul, Colin Ingram, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Ethan D'Souza, Allah Mohammad, Noor Ahmad, Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Banton, Binura Fernando
A fine mix of talent and abilities ð§ª— T10 Global (@T10League) October 10, 2023
Will this be the year for Team Abu Dhabi? ðªð#ADT10 #CricketsFastestFormat #AbuDhabiT10 #2023ADT10Draft #InAbuDhabi @TeamADCricket pic.twitter.com/Oxw99U3Ldt
Deccan Gladiators Squad:
Nicholas Pooran (c), Trent Boult, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Fabian Allen, Joe Clarke, Josh Little, Zahir Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Zahid, Nav Pabreja, Khawaja Nafay, David Wiese, Nuwan Thushara, Imad Wasim
ð§ðð ð¥ðððð¡ðð¡ð ðððð ð£ðð¢ð¡ð¦ ðð¥ð ððð§ð§ðð ð¥ðððð¬ âï¸— T10 Global (@T10League) October 10, 2023
Do you think the Gladiators go 3ï¸â£ for 3ï¸â£ this season? ðª#ADT10 #CricketsFastestFormat #2023ADT10Draft #InAbuDhabi @TeamDGladiators pic.twitter.com/RkS2IptbEg
Delhi Bulls Squad:
Quinton de Kock (c), Rovman Powell, Dwayne Bravo, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rilee Rossouw, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Vince, Usman Khan, Richard Gleeson, Dunith Wellalage, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Ali Abid, Wasim Akram, Abdul Rahaman, Johnson Charles, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ravi Bopara
All set to take their opponents by the horns! ð¤©— T10 Global (@T10League) October 10, 2023
The BULLS arenât short of firepower in any department ðª#ADT10 #CricketsFastestFormat #AbuDhabiT10 #2023ADT10Draft #InAbuDhabi @DelhiBullsT10 pic.twitter.com/gMFtiLVfQv
Northern Warriors Squad:
Angelo Mathews (c), James Neesham, Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Hasnain, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kennar Lewis, Adam Hose, Ziaur Rahman, Rahul Chopra, Rameez Shahzad, Kaunain Abbas, Shamar Joseph, Ankur Sangwan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Sultan Ahmed
Captain Mathews taking charge! âï¸— Northern Warriors (@nwarriorst10) November 27, 2023
A born leader & a mastermind ð§ on the field, Captain @Angelo69Mathews Â©ï¸ is all set to steer the Warrior's ship to victory! ð¥#AngeloMathews #NorthernWarriors #AbuDhabiT10 #WeAreWarriors @T10League pic.twitter.com/RGGaJtoPWw
Chennai Braves Squad:
Jason Roy (c), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Obed McCoy, Sikandar Raza, Sam Cook, Imran Tahir, George Munsey, Kobe Herft, Richard Ngarava, Junaid Siddique, Aayan Afzal Khan, Vriitya Aravind, Kai Smith, Stephen Eskinazi, Hasan Ali
A squad packed with ðð®ð¹ð²ð»ð ð®ð»ð± ð½ð¿ð¼ðºð¶ðð²! ð— T10 Global (@T10League) October 10, 2023
Get ready to witness the BRAVESâ style of play this season!â¡ï¸#ADT10 #CricketsFastestFormat #AbuDhabiT10 #2023ADT10Draft #InAbuDhabi @chennaibravesae pic.twitter.com/9V4wi1BXgk
Bangla Tigers Squad:
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kusal Mendis, Dominic Drakes, Reece Topley, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Lynn, Daniel Sams, Matheesha Pathirana, Matiullah Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Haider Ali, Abdul Ghaffar, Amartya Kaul, Rassie van der Dussen, Taskin Ahmed, Robin Uthappa, Azam Khan, Saif Ahmed
Where to Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League Live On TV?
All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be telecast live on the Sports18 network in India.
Where to Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League Live Online?
Live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be available on the JioCinema app and Website.