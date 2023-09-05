800 Trailer Out! Watch Muthiah Muralitharan's Path From War-Torn Childhood To Glory

Muttiah Muralitharan took his 800th wicket in his final Test match on July 22, 2010, at Galle International Stadium, Sri Lanka, during the first Test match against India.

Muralitharan announced that he would retire from Test cricket at the end of this match. He needed eight wickets in this match to reach the 800-wicket mark.

Murali's 800th wicket was Indian tail-ender Pragyan Ojha, who was caught at slip by Mahela Jayawardene. This dismissal not only marked the end of India's innings but also brought the curtains down on Murali's illustrious Test career.