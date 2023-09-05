800 Trailer Out! Watch Muthiah Muralitharan's Path From War-Torn Childhood To Glory
The trailer of the upcoming movie '800' based on the life of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan was released on Tuesday. The trailer was unveiled by Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in the presence of Muthiah Muralitharan and Sanath Jayasuriya.
800 movie trailer unveils the extraordinary path Muthiah Muralitharan took to become a cricket legend. It highlights his hardships faced during childhood and also incorporates the political situation at that time. According to the trailer, the movie covers the "chucking" row in Adelaide, terror attack on Sri Lanka in Pakistan,
The movie is set to release on October 6, 2023. The movie stars Madhurr Mittal and Mahima Nambiyar and is directed by MS Sripathy and produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures.
Muttiah Muralitharan's 800th wicket of his final Test match
Muttiah Muralitharan took his 800th wicket in his final Test match on July 22, 2010, at Galle International Stadium, Sri Lanka, during the first Test match against India.
Muralitharan announced that he would retire from Test cricket at the end of this match. He needed eight wickets in this match to reach the 800-wicket mark.
Murali's 800th wicket was Indian tail-ender Pragyan Ojha, who was caught at slip by Mahela Jayawardene. This dismissal not only marked the end of India's innings but also brought the curtains down on Murali's illustrious Test career.
Muttiah Muralitharan is a former professional cricket player from Sri Lanka, widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the sport. He is a right-arm off-spin bowler and batted right-handed. He is the highest wicket-taker in both Test and One-Day Internationals (ODIs). He took 800 wickets in Test cricket and 534 wickets in ODIs.