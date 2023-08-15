2023 Women's World Cup: Spain vs Sweden Time, Where To Watch, Head to Head

Sweden is set to compete in their fifth semi-final at the global event against Spain, who had only previously reached the round of 16 in their World Cup outings. In recent tournaments, Sweden has consistently made its mark. They reached the semi-finals in the 2019 World Cup and also in the previous year's European Championship. Their journey in the Tokyo Olympics took them to the final, but they were defeated by Canada.

Spain, on the other hand, didn't qualify for the initial six Women's World Cup editions. However, since making their debut in 2015 as La Roja, they've been on a steady rise, inching closer to the top tier of international football. In their World Cup debut, Spain earned their first point through a draw. In the subsequent edition, they moved to the knockout stages but were ousted by the US team, who secured their second consecutive title.