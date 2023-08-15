2023 Women's World Cup: Spain vs Sweden Time, Where To Watch, Head to Head
Spain vs Sweden in the 2023 Women's World Cup semifinals - where to watch, head to head, and team performances.
The 2023 Women's World Cup semifinals will be played on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. The first match will be between Spain and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 am ET which is 1:30 pm IST.
Spain vs Sweden: Where to watch
You can watch the 2023 Women's World Cup: Spain vs Sweden on DD sports channel. You can catch the live blog on FifaPlus TV. Spain vs Sweden match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
Spain vs Sweden: Team's Performance
Sweden is set to compete in their fifth semi-final at the global event against Spain, who had only previously reached the round of 16 in their World Cup outings. In recent tournaments, Sweden has consistently made its mark. They reached the semi-finals in the 2019 World Cup and also in the previous year's European Championship. Their journey in the Tokyo Olympics took them to the final, but they were defeated by Canada.
Spain, on the other hand, didn't qualify for the initial six Women's World Cup editions. However, since making their debut in 2015 as La Roja, they've been on a steady rise, inching closer to the top tier of international football. In their World Cup debut, Spain earned their first point through a draw. In the subsequent edition, they moved to the knockout stages but were ousted by the US team, who secured their second consecutive title.
Spain vs Sweden: Head to head
This year marks Spain's third World Cup appearance, and they have made it to their first semi-final since the European Championships in 1997.
Facing Sweden, Spain's record stands at no wins in 11 matches - none of which occurred in a World Cup setting. They have faced defeat in seven of those clashes. Their latest encounter was a 1-1 draw in a friendly match in Cordoba last October.